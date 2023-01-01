2019 Chevrolet Traverse

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

USB Ports

Cross-Traffic Alert

IRIDESCENT PEARL TRICOAT

Generic Sun/Moonroof

Driver Restriction Features

TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

JET BLACK LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM

ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD)

SEATING 7-PASSENGER (2-2-3 SEATING CONFIGURATION)

LPO 20" (50.8 CM) GLOSS BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS includes (SKL) transit wheels and (Q3N) P255/55R20 all-season blackwall tires

SEATS FRONT BUCKET

AXLE 3.49 FINAL DRIVE RATIO

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

Requires Subscription

LPO INTEGRATED CARGO LINER

TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL

LPO WHEEL LOCKS includes 4 locks and 1 key

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

SEAT ADJUSTER POWER PASSENGER LUMBAR CONTROL

FOG LAMPS FRONT

SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL

TRUE NORTH PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

LIFTGATE REAR POWER

SEAT ADJUSTER FRONT PASSENGER 6-WAY POWER

LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER 3RD ROW

LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER FIRST AND SECOND ROW

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER

DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR

ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS

COOLING SYSTEM HEAVY-DUTY

POWER OUTLET 120-VOLT located on the rear of centre console

SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING

TIRES P255/55R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE includes garage door opener programmable

TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY

MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR

ROOF RAILS BLACK

Aerial View Display System

Door locks power programmable with lockout protection

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Wiper rear intermittent with washer

Wipers front intermittent with washers

WHEEL SPARE 18 (45.7 CM) STEEL

Active aero shutters upper and lower

Engine control stop-start system

Chassis All-Wheel Drive System

Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants

Sensor humidity and windshield temperature

Speedometer km/miles km odometer

Sunroof Dual SkyScape 2-panel power with tilt-sliding front and fixed rear with sunscreen

Floor mats colour-keyed all rows

Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise

Steering wheel leather-wrapped 3-spoke

Steering column tilt

Compass display digital

Umbrella holders driver and front passenger doors

Visors driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered

Cup holders 10 total

Battery heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps

GVWR 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)

Mouldings Black bodyside

Headlamps high intensity discharge

Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry

Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connect...

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 17 front and rear

Audio system feature Bose premium 10-speaker system with subwoofer in centre console

Console front centre with 2 cup holders covered storage bin with storage and removable tray

Windows power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down

Wheels 20 (50.8 cm) machined face aluminum with Technical Grey pockets

SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer anywher...

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding body-colour with turn signal indicators

Mouldings rocker Black

Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment System with Navigation and 8 diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones

Display 4.2 driver instrument information enhanced multi-colour