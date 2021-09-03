Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

64,267 KM

Details Description Features

$34,400

+ tax & licensing
$34,400

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Red Deer

403-314-5421

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Location

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

403-314-5421

$34,400

+ taxes & licensing

64,267KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7832874
  • Stock #: P8020
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG1KR722436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Indigo Blue
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8020
  • Mileage 64,267 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for your interest in one of Kia Red Deer's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus with 64,109km.

Vehicle Features

Roof Rack
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: 225/65R17 BSW Touring
Compass
Trip Computer
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Power Rear Windows and Power Vented 3rd Row Windows
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
75 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
RADIO: 430
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Audio input jack for mobile devices
Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Painted Aluminum
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
GVWR: 2744 kgs (6050 lbs)
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Covered Dashboard Storage Interior Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Radio w/Seek-Scan In-Dash Mounted Single CD MP3 Player Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear Manual Recline Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia Red Deer

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

