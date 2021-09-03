2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

$34,400 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 2 6 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7832874

7832874 Stock #: P8020

P8020 VIN: 2C4RDGDG1KR722436

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Indigo Blue

Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # P8020

Mileage 64,267 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Roof Rack DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Chrome bodyside mouldings Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Spare Tire Mobility Kit Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Tires: 225/65R17 BSW Touring Interior Compass Trip Computer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Systems Monitor Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Power Rear Windows and Power Vented 3rd Row Windows Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Passenger Seat Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater TOURING SUSPENSION Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust 3.16 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering 75 L Fuel Tank Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna RADIO: 430 Safety Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Audio input jack for mobile devices Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Painted Aluminum Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar GVWR: 2744 kgs (6050 lbs) Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Covered Dashboard Storage Interior Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler 8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Radio w/Seek-Scan In-Dash Mounted Single CD MP3 Player Clock and Steering Wheel Controls Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear Manual Recline Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints

