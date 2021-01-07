Menu
2019 Ford F-150

52,438 KM

Details Description Features

$46,887

+ tax & licensing
$46,887

+ taxes & licensing

Red Deer Motors

403-347-7777

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

4x4 Super Crew XLT XTR Longbox Nav BCam

2019 Ford F-150

4x4 Super Crew XLT XTR Longbox Nav BCam

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

$46,887

+ taxes & licensing

52,438KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6587350
  Stock #: 15300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 15300
  • Mileage 52,438 KM

Vehicle Description

**ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $58,34952,438 KMThis 2019 Ford F-150 4x4 Super Crew XLT XTR Longbox is powered by a 3.5L Twin Turbo EcoBoost engine that is paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. This F-150 is equipped with navigation, fog lights, engine block heater, pre-collision warning, rear view camera, keyless entry, power adjustable driver seat, max trailer tow package, trailer brake controller, running boards & much more. This Ford carries the balance of a 5 year/100,000 km warranty.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

