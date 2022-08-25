$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
Location
MGM Ford Lincoln
3010 - 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M5
- Listing ID: 8987137
- Stock #: 22LT54737A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EG4KFB54386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Withover 60 years in business here in Red Deer, we stand behind our premium pre-owned vehicles; they have been inspected by our experienced and certified technicians.Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step! To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call or send a text to 403.346.6621.Or email us: caldrich@goauto.caDiscover theGo AutoAdvantage!!No Doc/Admin FeesFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer ServiceWe AreMGM Ford Lincoln - Located at 3010 - Gaetz Avenue Red Deer, Alberta.For More Information, Inquire Online orCome and See for Yourself Today!!* AMVIC Licensed Dealer *
Vehicle Features
