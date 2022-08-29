2019 Ford F-250

$67,895 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

9240832 Stock #: 22SD37822B

22SD37822B VIN: 1FT7W2B60KED20452

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85) Electronic-Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Running Boards/Side Steps Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors A/T Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 6-Speed A/T Driver Restriction Features Tires: LT275/65Rx18E BSW A/S (5) Requires Subscription Transmission: TorqShift-G 6-Speed Auto w/OD WHEELS: 18" BRIGHT MACHINED CAST ALUMINUM

