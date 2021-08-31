2019 Ford F-350

$89,895 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 3 5 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7632616

7632616 Stock #: 22SD03203A

22SD03203A VIN: 1FT8W3BT2KED97257

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 49,353 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Seating Bucket Seats Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Vinyl Seats Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Running Boards/Side Steps Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner Flex Fuel Capability Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Diesel Fuel A/T Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor 6-Speed A/T WiFi Hotspot Cross-Traffic Alert Seatbelt Air Bag Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.