2019 Ford Fusion

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Trim Chrome Grille Comfort FEDERAL AIR CONDITIONING EXCISE TAX Air filtration Exterior Front fog lamps Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES STANDARD PAINT POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder digital signal processor Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Light tinted glass LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Door Mirrors Chrome Side Windows Trim Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Rear Bumper 53 L Fuel Tank 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential KEYPAD Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor Wing Spoiler Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit 390w Regular Amplifier Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Streaming Audio Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Oxford White Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Engine: 2.0L iVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability EQUIPMENT GROUP 650A Transmission: E-CVT Automatic Tires: 235/45R18 FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Traction Battery Level Power/Regen Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Wheels: 18 Premium-Painted Aluminum -inc: With magnetic painted pockets Heated/Cooled Leather Front Sport Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar and 2 memory settings and 10-way power passenger seat w/2-way power lumbar TRANSMISSION: E-CVT AUTOMATIC (STD) Smart Device Remote Engine Start SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition Apple CarPlay compatibility Android Auto compatibility 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability AppLink 911 Assist and 2 smart-charging USB ports Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Windows and Remote Engine Start Lithium Ion Traction Battery 1.4 kWh Capacity ENGINE: 2.0L IVCT ATKINSON CYCLE EBONY HEATED/COOLED LEATHER FRONT SPORT SEATS

