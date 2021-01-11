Menu
2019 Ford Fusion

51,412 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Red Deer

403-314-5421

2019 Ford Fusion

2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium, Navigation, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth, Heat

2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium, Navigation, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth, Heat

Location

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

403-314-5421

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

51,412KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6438783
  • Stock #: 21ST6317A
  • VIN: 3FA6P0RU4KR191085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,412 KM

Vehicle Description

The Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium is sure to sell fast.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Chrome Grille
FEDERAL AIR CONDITIONING EXCISE TAX
Air filtration
Front fog lamps
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
STANDARD PAINT
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Door Mirrors
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
53 L Fuel Tank
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Wing Spoiler
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
390w Regular Amplifier
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Streaming Audio
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Oxford White
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Engine: 2.0L iVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid
Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability
EQUIPMENT GROUP 650A
Transmission: E-CVT Automatic
Tires: 235/45R18
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Traction Battery Level Power/Regen Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Wheels: 18 Premium-Painted Aluminum -inc: With magnetic painted pockets
Heated/Cooled Leather Front Sport Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar and 2 memory settings and 10-way power passenger seat w/2-way power lumbar
TRANSMISSION: E-CVT AUTOMATIC (STD)
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition Apple CarPlay compatibility Android Auto compatibility 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability AppLink 911 Assist and 2 smart-charging USB ports
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Windows and Remote Engine Start
Lithium Ion Traction Battery 1.4 kWh Capacity
ENGINE: 2.0L IVCT ATKINSON CYCLE
EBONY HEATED/COOLED LEATHER FRONT SPORT SEATS

