2019 GMC Sierra 2500

**ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $89,53553,269 KMThis 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4x4 Crew Cab Denali is powered by a 6.6L Duramax diesel engine that is paired to an Allison automatic transmission. This Sierra is equipped with leather bucket seats, heated & cooled seats, power sunroof, Bose premium audio, rear view camera, navigation system, heated steering wheel, dual zone climate control, power adjustable pedals, tonneau cover, bed liner & much more. This GMC carries the balance of a 5 year/160,000 km warranty.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!