2019 GMC Sierra 2500

HD 4x4 Crew Cab Denali Diesel Leather Roof Nav

2019 GMC Sierra 2500

HD 4x4 Crew Cab Denali Diesel Leather Roof Nav

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

$69,811

+ taxes & licensing

  • 53,269KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4613355
  • Stock #: 14664
  • VIN: 1GT12SEY4KF143848
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

**ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $89,53553,269 KMThis 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4x4 Crew Cab Denali is powered by a 6.6L Duramax diesel engine that is paired to an Allison automatic transmission. This Sierra is equipped with leather bucket seats, heated & cooled seats, power sunroof, Bose premium audio, rear view camera, navigation system, heated steering wheel, dual zone climate control, power adjustable pedals, tonneau cover, bed liner & much more. This GMC carries the balance of a 5 year/160,000 km warranty.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Bed Liner
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Requires Subscription
  • ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes capped fuel fill (K40) exhaust brake and (K05) engine block heater.

