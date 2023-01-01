2019 GMC Terrain

Turbocharged

Telematics

Bluetooth Connection

Driver Restriction Features

ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm)

SEATS FRONT BUCKET

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

Requires Subscription

BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE PERSONAL CELL PHONE CONNECTIVITY TO VEHICLE AUDIO SYSTEM

MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING

DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR

THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY

GLASS DEEP-TINTED REAR

MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR

WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN

SENSOR CABIN HUMIDITY

Door locks power programmable with lockout protection

Floor mats carpeted front

Floor mats carpeted rear

Glass acoustic laminated windshield

Headlamp control automatic on and off

Headlamps automatic delay

Map pocket driver seatback

Map pocket front passenger seatback

Sunglass storage overhead

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Liftgate rear manual

Keyless Start push-button

Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt

Power outlet cargo area auxiliary 12-volt

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Suspension front MacPherson strut

Fuel gasoline E15

Emissions Federal requirements

Brake electronic parking

Assist handle driver

Assist handle front passenger

Assist handles rear outboard

Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front

Seat driver 8-way power with 2-way power lumbar

Seat power driver lumbar control

Windows power with rear Express-Down

Tail lamps LED signature

Windows power with front passenger Express-Down

Antenna roof-mounted shark fin

Steering wheel leather-wrapped 4-spoke

Seat rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest

Electronic Precision Shift button and trigger based transmission interface

Suspension rear 4-link non-isolated

Engine control stop-start system

Brake lining high-performance Duralife

Active Noise Cancellation noise control system

Air vents 2nd row

Seatback passenger side flat-folding

Seating 5-passenger

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding

Trim Black lower body

Seat front passenger 4-way manual fore/aft up/down with recline

USB charging-only ports 2 located on the rear of the centre console

Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre

Seat release levers 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area

Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger

Axle 3.47 final drive ratio (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)

Chassis All-Wheel Drive System (All-wheel drive models only.)

Exhaust single outlet (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)

Headlamps high intensity discharge with C-shaped lighting

SiriusXM delete

Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface

Seat trim Premium Cloth

Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry

Tire spare T135/70R16 blackwall (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)

Tires P225/65R17 all-season blackwall (AWD models only.)

Wheel spare 16 (40.6 cm) steel (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)

Wheels 17 x 7 (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Silver painted aluminum (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)

Audio system 7 diagonal GMC Infotainment System includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones

Display 4.2 multi-colour driver information screen (When (Y29) Infotainment Package I is ordered includes enhanced capability with audio phone and navigation.)

Driver Information Centre monitors 26 various systems including Vehicle Information Menu (oil life tire pressure standard/metric units) and Trip Information Menu (trip 1 trip 2 fuel range average fuel economy instant fuel economy average vehicl...

USB data ports 2 one type-A and one type-C includes auxiliary input jack located in front centre storage bin

Luggage rack side rails roof-mounted (Black painted side rails. When (WJP) Black Edition is ordered side rails will be dark finish.)

GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connectivity ...

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 11.8 front and 11.3 rear (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)