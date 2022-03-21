$46,895+ tax & licensing
2019 Lincoln Nautilus
MGM Ford Lincoln
3010 - 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M5
855-996-3026
$46,895
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8948503
- Stock #: 22NA19970A
- VIN: 2LMPJ8L96KBL59181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,795 KM
Vehicle Description
Withover 60 years in business here in Red Deer, we stand behind our premium pre-owned vehicles; they have been inspected by our experienced and certified technicians.Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step! To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call or send a text to 403.346.6621.Or email us: caldrich@goauto.caDiscover theGo AutoAdvantage!!No Doc/Admin FeesFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer ServiceWe AreMGM Ford Lincoln - Located at 3010 - Gaetz Avenue Red Deer, Alberta.For More Information, Inquire Online orCome and See for Yourself Today!!* AMVIC Licensed Dealer *
Vehicle Features
