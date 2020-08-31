2019 Nissan Pathfinder

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mirror Memory Floor mats Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Power Mirror(s) Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Bluetooth Connection Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Smart Device Integration Driver Restriction Features

