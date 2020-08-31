Menu
2019 Nissan Pathfinder

19,295 KM

Details Description Features

$33,411

+ tax & licensing
$33,411

+ taxes & licensing

Red Deer Motors

403-347-7777

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

AWD SV Nav BCam 3rd Row Seatin

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

AWD SV Nav BCam 3rd Row Seatin

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

$33,411

+ taxes & licensing

19,295KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5747772
  • Stock #: 15035
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM1KC593221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 19,295 KM

Vehicle Description

**ONE OWNER - MECHANICALLY CERTIFIED**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $46,48819,295 KMThis 2019 Nissan Pathfinder AWD SV is powered by a 3.5L V6 engine that is paired to a continuously variable transmission. This Pathfinder is equipped with third row seating, power adjustable seats, split folding rear seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, touchscreen display, rear view camera, navigation system, Bluetooth connectivity, blind spot detection, reverse parking sensors, multi zone climate control, keyless entry, push button start & much more. This Nissan carries the balance of a 5 year/100,000 km warranty.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

