2019 Nissan Pathfinder

15,552 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Red Deer

403-314-5421

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

S

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

S

Location

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

403-314-5421

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

15,552KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6648803
  • Stock #: P7881
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM3KC595276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P7881
  • Mileage 15,552 KM

Vehicle Description

Kia Red Deer offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Kia Red Deer is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Off-road or on the street, this Nissan Pathfinder S handles with ease. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this Nissan Pathfinder S, include superior traction and stability. One of the best things about this Nissan Pathfinder is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth seating surfaces
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
Electronic stability control (ESC)
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Valet Function
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Bodyside Cladding
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
FOB Controls -inc: Windows
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Manual Driver Lumbar
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
5.25 Axle Ratio
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Tires: P235/65R18 All-Season
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down and w/Driver 1-Touch Up
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Black Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Aluminum-Alloy
2-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Lumbar Support
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Engine: 3.5L V6
NissanConnect Services Emergency Sos
Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Fixed 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Recline Manual Fold Into Floor 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
GVWR: 2715 kg (5986 lbs.)
60-40 Folding EZ Flex Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

