2019 Nissan Pathfinder

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Seating Cloth seating surfaces Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration Safety Electronic stability control (ESC)

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM SPLASH GUARDS Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Valet Function Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tracker System Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Bodyside Cladding Full Carpet Floor Covering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels FOB Controls -inc: Windows Auto Locking Hubs Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Manual Driver Lumbar Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents 82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) 5.25 Axle Ratio Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Tires: P235/65R18 All-Season Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down and w/Driver 1-Touch Up HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Black Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Aluminum-Alloy 2-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Lumbar Support 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Engine: 3.5L V6 NissanConnect Services Emergency Sos Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Voice Activation and Radio Data System Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Fixed 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Recline Manual Fold Into Floor 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints GVWR: 2715 kg (5986 lbs.) 60-40 Folding EZ Flex Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

