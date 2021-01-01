Menu
2019 RAM 2500

26,916 KM

Details Description Features

$44,887

+ tax & licensing
Red Deer Motors

403-347-7777

4x4 Crew Cab Big Horn HEMI BCam

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

26,916KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6373169
  Stock #: 15197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 15197
  • Mileage 26,916 KM

Vehicle Description

**ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $63,99026,916 KMThis 2019 Ram 2500 4x4 Crew Cab Big Horn is powered by a 6.4L HEMI engine that is paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. This 2500 is equipped with push button start, rear view camera, traction control, keyless entry, air conditioning, heated exterior mirrors, power adjustable driver seat & much more. This Ram carries the balance of a 5 year/100,000 km warranty.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Rear wheelhouse liners
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
WHEELS: 18" X 8" CHROME-CLAD STEEL (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Tow Hooks
ENGINE: 6.4L HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On-/Off-Road
GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2ZZ -inc: Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH -inc: Rear 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat Front Armrest w/Cupholders Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Manual 4-Way Adjustable Passenger Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 8-Way Adjusta...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

