2019 RAM 2500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Rear wheelhouse liners Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection BRIGHT WHITE 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) WHEELS: 18" X 8" CHROME-CLAD STEEL (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Tow Hooks ENGINE: 6.4L HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On-/Off-Road GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS) (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2ZZ -inc: Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH -inc: Rear 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat Front Armrest w/Cupholders Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Manual 4-Way Adjustable Passenger Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 8-Way Adjusta...

