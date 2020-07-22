Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 3500

11,687 KM

Details Description Features

$85,712

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$85,712

+ taxes & licensing

Red Deer Motors

403-347-7777

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 3500

2019 RAM 3500

4x4 Crew Cab Longhorn Dually Diesel Leather Roof Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 3500

4x4 Crew Cab Longhorn Dually Diesel Leather Roof Nav

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

  1. 5625276
  2. 5625276
  3. 5625276
  4. 5625276
  5. 5625276
  6. 5625276
  7. 5625276
  8. 5625276
  9. 5625276
  10. 5625276
  11. 5625276
  12. 5625276
  13. 5625276
  14. 5625276
  15. 5625276
  16. 5625276
  17. 5625276
  18. 5625276
  19. 5625276
  20. 5625276
  21. 5625276
  22. 5625276
  23. 5625276
  24. 5625276
  25. 5625276
  26. 5625276
  27. 5625276
Contact Seller

$85,712

+ taxes & licensing

11,687KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5625276
  • Stock #: 15016
  • VIN: 3C63RRKLXKG603719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Light Mountain Brown
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 15016
  • Mileage 11,687 KM

Vehicle Description

**ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $103,11011,687 KMThis 2019 Ram 3500 4x4 Crew Cab Longhorn Dually is powered by a 6.7L Cummins diesel engine that is paired to an AISIN HD automatic transmission. This 3500 is equipped with leather bucket seats, heated seats, cooled seats, push button start, rear view camera, reverse parking sensors, remote start, stability control, keyless entry, trailer brake controller, bed liner, Bluetooth connectivity, touchscreen display, navigation system, 360 degree camera, Alpine premium audio system, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, collision warning, blind spot detection, sunroof, tonneau cover & much more. This Ram carries the balance of a 5 year/160,000 km warranty.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Rear Back-up Alarm
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Clearance Lamps
Lower Two-Tone Paint
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera
WiFi Hotspot
220-Amp Alternator
Smart Device Integration
Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season
Rear Auto-Levelling Air Suspension
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
WALNUT BROWN METALLIC
IP-MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES
WHEELS: 17" X 6" POLISHED ALUMINUM (WF9)
LIGHT MOUNTAIN BROWN LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS W/ETCHING
Deployable Bed Step
Bright Tow Hooks
GVWR: 6 350 KG (14 000 LBS)
PAINTED FLAT CAB-LENGTH SIDE STEPS
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HD AUTOMATIC -inc: 12" Single-Wheel Rear Axle Transmission Oil Cooler Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Blind-Spot/Cross-Path Forward Collision Warn w/Active Braking
Requires Subscription
MAX TOW PACKAGE -inc: Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera Rear Auto-Levelling Air Suspension 30K Direct Mount 5th Wheel Hitch 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 HO Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin HD Automatic
30K DIRECT MOUNT 5TH WHEEL HITCH
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 HO TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater RAM Active Air Intake GVWR: 5 579 kg (12 300 lbs...
DUAL REAR WHEELS -inc: Clearance Lamps Delete Tire Pressure Monitoring 17" Steel Spare Wheel Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps 2 721 kg (6 000 lb) Front Axle w/Hub Ext Wheels: 17" x 6" Polished Aluminum (WF9) GVWR: 6 350 kg (14 000 lbs) Bright ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Red Deer Motors

2015 Ford F-550 4x4 ...
 74,411 KM
$65,874 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 6,328 KM
$27,812 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Cherokee 4...
 29,588 KM
$26,984 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

Call Dealer

403-347-XXXX

(click to show)

403-347-7777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory