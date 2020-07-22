2019 RAM 3500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Navigation System Bed Liner Back-Up Camera Adjustable Pedals Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Rear Back-up Alarm Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio Clearance Lamps Lower Two-Tone Paint HD Radio Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera WiFi Hotspot 220-Amp Alternator Smart Device Integration Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season Rear Auto-Levelling Air Suspension PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL WALNUT BROWN METALLIC IP-MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES WHEELS: 17" X 6" POLISHED ALUMINUM (WF9) LIGHT MOUNTAIN BROWN LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS W/ETCHING Deployable Bed Step Bright Tow Hooks GVWR: 6 350 KG (14 000 LBS) PAINTED FLAT CAB-LENGTH SIDE STEPS TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HD AUTOMATIC -inc: 12" Single-Wheel Rear Axle Transmission Oil Cooler Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Blind-Spot/Cross-Path Forward Collision Warn w/Active Braking Requires Subscription MAX TOW PACKAGE -inc: Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera Rear Auto-Levelling Air Suspension 30K Direct Mount 5th Wheel Hitch 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 HO Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin HD Automatic 30K DIRECT MOUNT 5TH WHEEL HITCH ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 HO TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater RAM Active Air Intake GVWR: 5 579 kg (12 300 lbs... DUAL REAR WHEELS -inc: Clearance Lamps Delete Tire Pressure Monitoring 17" Steel Spare Wheel Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps 2 721 kg (6 000 lb) Front Axle w/Hub Ext Wheels: 17" x 6" Polished Aluminum (WF9) GVWR: 6 350 kg (14 000 lbs) Bright ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.