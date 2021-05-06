Menu
2019 RAM 3500

53,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2019 RAM 3500

2019 RAM 3500

Laramie

2019 RAM 3500

Laramie

Location

3010 - 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

53,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7058291
  • Stock #: 21LT27762B
  • VIN: 3C63R3EL4KG637213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,500 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH TRADE!!

PHOTOS COMING SOON!

 

Our Mechanics will be doing an inspection on this vehicle shortly and then straight to detail!

With over 60 years in business here in Red Deer, we stand behind our premium pre-owned vehicles; they have been inspected by our experienced and certified technicians.

Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step! ­

To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at 403.346.6621.

Or Email us: jshiplett@goauto.ca

Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!

No Doc/Admin Fees

Flat Commission Sales Consultants

Go Card Discounts

Local 24/7 Customer Service­­

We Are MGM Ford Lincoln – Located at 3010 – Gaetz Avenue Red Deer, Alberta.

For More Information, Inquire Online or Come and See for Yourself Today!!

* AMVIC Licensed Dealer *

 

*This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, MGM Ford Lincoln reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. *

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Diesel Fuel
A/T
HD Radio
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
8-Speed A/T
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Led Headlights
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

