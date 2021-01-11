Menu
2019 Subaru Outback

6,536 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Red Deer

403-314-5421

2019 Subaru Outback

2019 Subaru Outback

Touring

2019 Subaru Outback

Touring

Location

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

403-314-5421

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

6,536KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6517365
  Stock #: P7865
  VIN: 4S4BSDGC8K3385332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,536 KM

Vehicle Description

Kia Red Deer offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Kia Red Deer is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. The Outback Touring doesn't disappoint, and comes with all the quality and understated opulence buyers have come to expect from the respected Subaru marque. A truly versatile SUV, this vehicle will please even the most discerning of buyers. Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD Subaru Outback Touring equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. The quintessential Subaru -- This Subaru Outback Touring speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/01/11

Vehicle Features

Power Door Locks
Roof Rack
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Trip Computer
Window grid antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Rear child safety locks
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Premium cloth upholstery
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Cloth Door Trim Insert
4.111 Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Black Bodyside Cladding
70 L Fuel Tank
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
8-Way Driver Seat
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
490CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Passenger Seat
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Tires: 225/65R17
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Voice Activation and Radio Data System
GVWR: 2130 kgs (4695 lbs)
STARLINK Selective Service Internet Access
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16 Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed electronic throttle control and active valve control system
Wheels: 17 x 7 10-Spoke Design Aluminum Alloy
Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and high/med/low heat level settings
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: lock-up torque converter paddle shifters manual mode transmission shift lock X-mode and Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive system: Electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch

Kia Red Deer

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

