2019 Subaru Outback

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Door Locks Exterior Roof Rack Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Window grid antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Safety Rear child safety locks Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM SPLASH GUARDS Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Premium cloth upholstery Roll-Up Cargo Cover Cloth Door Trim Insert 4.111 Axle Ratio Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 3 12V DC Power Outlets Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Grille w/Chrome Bar Black Bodyside Cladding 70 L Fuel Tank Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Delay Off Interior Lighting Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag 8-Way Driver Seat Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel 490CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Passenger Seat and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Tires: 225/65R17 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Voice Activation and Radio Data System GVWR: 2130 kgs (4695 lbs) STARLINK Selective Service Internet Access Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16 Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed electronic throttle control and active valve control system Wheels: 17 x 7 10-Spoke Design Aluminum Alloy Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and high/med/low heat level settings Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: lock-up torque converter paddle shifters manual mode transmission shift lock X-mode and Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive system: Electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch

