2019 Volkswagen Jetta

36,316 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Red Deer

403-314-5421

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Location

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

403-314-5421

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

36,316KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5696222
  • Stock #: P7811
  • VIN: 3VWC57BU9KM034474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Solid Black
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,316 KM

Vehicle Description

Kia Red Deer offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Kia Red Deer is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline is a perfect addition to any home. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
FEDERAL AIR CONDITIONING EXCISE TAX
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Engine Oil Cooler
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Black grille w/chrome accents
STANDARD PAINT
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Side Windows Trim
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
50 L Fuel Tank
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Audio Theft Deterrent
Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic
Tires: 205/60R16 95H All Season
Engine: 1.4L TSI 147HP -inc: 4 cylinder
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front driver seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
SOLID BLACK
Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Rama Painted Alloy
Eco Cloth Seating Surfaces
Radio: 6.5 Touchscreen -inc: App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto Apple CarPlay MirrorLink) Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity 4 speakers and 1 USB audio input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia Red Deer

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

