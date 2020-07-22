Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Comfort FEDERAL AIR CONDITIONING EXCISE TAX glove box Manual air conditioning Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Trim Black grille w/chrome accents

Additional Features STANDARD PAINT PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Window Grid Diversity Antenna Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Side Windows Trim Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 50 L Fuel Tank Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Seats w/Cloth Back Material Audio Theft Deterrent Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Battery w/Run Down Protection Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic Tires: 205/60R16 95H All Season Engine: 1.4L TSI 147HP -inc: 4 cylinder Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front driver seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake SOLID BLACK Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Rama Painted Alloy Eco Cloth Seating Surfaces Radio: 6.5 Touchscreen -inc: App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto Apple CarPlay MirrorLink) Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity 4 speakers and 1 USB audio input

