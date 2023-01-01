2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 8 , 4 8 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10488954

10488954 Stock #: 6226A

6226A VIN: 1GC4YTE79LF255183

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 98,483 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Engine: 6.6L V8 Heavy-Duty 80 Amp Battery

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.