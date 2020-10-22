2020 Ford Edge

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Comfort FEDERAL AIR CONDITIONING EXCISE TAX Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Cargo Net COLD WEATHER PACKAGE STANDARD PAINT Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Bodyside Cladding Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher 70 L Fuel Tank Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Vinyl Door Trim Insert KEYPAD Seats w/Cloth Back Material Electric Power-Assist Steering Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Equipment Group 201A Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 3 LCD Monitors In The Front GVWR: TBD 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat 3.36 Axle Ratio Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Streaming Audio 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection FRONT & REAR FLOOR LINERS 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat Autolamp Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Steering Wheel Controls Instrument Panel Bin Covered Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat (fore/aft up/down recline tilt lumbar) 6-way power passenger seat (fore/aft up/down tilt w/manual recline) and manually adjustable head restraints ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST EBONY FRONT HEATED ACTIVEX SEATING MATERIAL BUCKET SEATS Smart Device Remote Engine Start ATLAS BLUE METALLIC SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system AppL... Active Transmission Warm-Up Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology Tires: 245/60R18 AS BSW Wheels: 18 Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum -inc: Split-spoke Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Windows and Remote Engine Start TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.