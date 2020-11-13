Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Edge

28,611 KM

Details Description Features

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Red Deer

403-314-5421

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Edge

2020 Ford Edge

SEL Ecoboost AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Edge

SEL Ecoboost AWD

Location

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

403-314-5421

  1. 6206097
  2. 6206097
  3. 6206097
  4. 6206097
  5. 6206097
  6. 6206097
  7. 6206097
  8. 6206097
  9. 6206097
  10. 6206097
  11. 6206097
  12. 6206097
  13. 6206097
Contact Seller

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

28,611KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6206097
  • Stock #: P7834
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J92LBA46800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,611 KM

Vehicle Description

Kia Red Deer offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Kia Red Deer is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Ford Edge SEL, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Ford Edge SEL is a perfect addition to any home. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2020/11/13

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
FEDERAL AIR CONDITIONING EXCISE TAX
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cargo Net
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
STANDARD PAINT
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Bodyside Cladding
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Equipment Group 201A
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
GVWR: TBD
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
3.36 Axle Ratio
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Streaming Audio
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
AGATE BLACK
Autolamp Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Instrument Panel Bin Covered Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat (fore/aft up/down recline tilt lumbar) 6-way power passenger seat (fore/aft up/down tilt w/manual recline) and manually adjustable head restraints
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system AppL...
Active Transmission Warm-Up
Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
Tires: 245/60R18 AS BSW
Wheels: 18 Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum -inc: Split-spoke
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Windows and Remote Engine Start
EBONY FRONT HEATED UNIQUE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kia Red Deer

2019 Jaguar E-Type R...
 25,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage LX
 114,021 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sorento 2.4...
 106,050 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kia Red Deer

Kia Red Deer

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

Call Dealer

403-314-XXXX

(click to show)

403-314-5421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory