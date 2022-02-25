2020 Ford F-350

Listing ID: 8281629

8281629 Stock #: 22SD35828A

22SD35828A VIN: 1FT8W3DT6LED27937

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22SD35828A

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Dual Rear Wheels Limited Slip w/3.73 Axle Ratio Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85) Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Vinyl Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner Wheel Covers Flex Fuel Capability Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Diesel Fuel A/T Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover Cross-Traffic Alert Driver Restriction Features 10-Speed A/T Requires Subscription TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC Tires: LT245/75Rx17E BSW A/S (7) Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring WHEELS: 17" ARGENT PAINTED STEEL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.