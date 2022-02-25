Menu
2020 Ford F-350

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

MGM Ford Lincoln

855-996-3026

2020 Ford F-350

2020 Ford F-350

Super Duty DRW

2020 Ford F-350

Super Duty DRW

Location

MGM Ford Lincoln

3010 - 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M5

855-996-3026

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8281629
  • Stock #: 22SD35828A
  • VIN: 1FT8W3DT6LED27937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22SD35828A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Withover 60 years in business here in Red Deer, we stand behind our premium pre-owned vehicles; they have been inspected by our experienced and certified technicians.Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step! ­To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call or send a text to 403.346.6621.Or email us: caldrich@goauto.caDiscover theGo AutoAdvantage!!No Doc/Admin FeesFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer Service­­We AreMGM Ford Lincoln - Located at 3010 - Gaetz Avenue Red Deer, Alberta.For More Information, Inquire Online orCome and See for Yourself Today!!* AMVIC Licensed Dealer *

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Dual Rear Wheels
Limited Slip w/3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85)
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Wheel Covers
Flex Fuel Capability
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Diesel Fuel
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
Tires: LT245/75Rx17E BSW A/S (7)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
WHEELS: 17" ARGENT PAINTED STEEL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MGM Ford Lincoln

MGM Ford Lincoln

3010 - 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M5

