2020 GMC Canyon

0 KM

Details Features

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

403-347-3301

SLE

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9897125
  • Stock #: 6095A
  • VIN: 1GTG6CEN2L1190868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Engine: 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT
Trailering Assist Guideline Hitch Guidance
16' x 7' Steel Spare Wheel
265/70R16 AS BW Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

