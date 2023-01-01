$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Canyon
SLE
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9897125
- Stock #: 6095A
- VIN: 1GTG6CEN2L1190868
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Engine: 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT
Trailering Assist Guideline Hitch Guidance
16' x 7' Steel Spare Wheel
265/70R16 AS BW Spare Tire
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6