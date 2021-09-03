Menu
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

14,756 KM

Details Description Features

$41,900

+ tax & licensing
$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Red Deer

403-314-5421

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

403-314-5421

$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

14,756KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7749372
  • Stock #: P8005
  • VIN: 5NMS5CAA9LH211446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8005
  • Mileage 14,756 KM

Vehicle Description

*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/09/03

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Trailer Wiring Harness
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Leather Seating Surfaces
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
71 L Fuel Tank
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
3.510 Axle Ratio
Tires: P235/55 R19 AS
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Memory Settings Include
Engine: 2.0L Turbo GDI E-CVVT 16-Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: idle start-stop
Power Rear Windows Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds
Chrome Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels: 19 x 7.5J Alloys
10-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats 4-way power driver's lumbar support driver's leg cushion extension and driver's integrated memory system for seat and mirror positions
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Radio: Infinity AM/FM/HD Radio/MP3 Audio System -inc: 630-Watt 8 colour touch-screen display onboard navigation traffic flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE) 12 speakers QuantumLogic Surround Clari-Fi music restoration technology Bluetooth h...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia Red Deer

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

