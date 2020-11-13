2020 Kia Forte

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer 6 Speakers Window grid antenna Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort FEDERAL AIR CONDITIONING EXCISE TAX glove box Manual air conditioning Air filtration Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC)

Additional Features POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM SPLASH GUARDS Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Cloth Seat Trim 120 amp alternator CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Wheels: 17 Alloy Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Chrome Side Windows Trim Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Full Carpet Floor Covering 53 L Fuel Tank Vinyl Door Trim Insert 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Streaming Audio 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 60-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement URBAN GREY Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control 4.89 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.0L MPI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT Transmission: Intelligent Variable Automatic Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Voice Activation Radio Data System and External Memory Control Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Tires: 225/45R17 Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjusting front seats FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM Radio: AM/FM -inc: 8 display audio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Bluetooth steering wheel audio controls 3.5 LCD (mono) supervision cluster and wireless cell charger

