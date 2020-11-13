2020 Kia Forte

Kia Red Deer offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Kia Red Deer is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Kia Forte EX is the one! This Grey Kia is clean and shiny exterior makes it look like it came straight from the factory. The Kia Forte EX will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2020/11/13
Vehicle Features
Trip Computer
6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
FEDERAL AIR CONDITIONING EXCISE TAX
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Cloth Seat Trim
120 amp alternator
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator