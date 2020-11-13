Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Forte

35,733 KM

Details Description Features

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Red Deer

403-314-5421

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Forte

2020 Kia Forte

EX+

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Forte

EX+

Location

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

403-314-5421

  1. 6264744
  2. 6264744
  3. 6264744
  4. 6264744
  5. 6264744
  6. 6264744
  7. 6264744
  8. 6264744
  9. 6264744
  10. 6264744
  11. 6264744
  12. 6264744
  13. 6264744
  14. 6264744
  15. 6264744
  16. 6264744
  17. 6264744
  18. 6264744
  19. 6264744
  20. 6264744
  21. 6264744
  22. 6264744
  23. 6264744
  24. 6264744
  25. 6264744
  26. 6264744
  27. 6264744
  28. 6264744
Contact Seller

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

35,733KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6264744
  • Stock #: P7840
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD8LE207381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Urban Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,733 KM

Vehicle Description

Kia Red Deer offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Kia Red Deer is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Kia Forte EX is the one! This Grey Kia is clean and shiny exterior makes it look like it came straight from the factory. The Kia Forte EX will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2020/11/13

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
FEDERAL AIR CONDITIONING EXCISE TAX
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Cloth Seat Trim
120 amp alternator
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels: 17 Alloy
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Full Carpet Floor Covering
53 L Fuel Tank
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Streaming Audio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
60-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
URBAN GREY
Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control
4.89 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L MPI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT
Transmission: Intelligent Variable Automatic
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Voice Activation Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Tires: 225/45R17
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjusting front seats
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
Radio: AM/FM -inc: 8 display audio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Bluetooth steering wheel audio controls 3.5 LCD (mono) supervision cluster and wireless cell charger

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kia Red Deer

2020 Kia Sorento LX+
 42,351 KM
$28,500 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Forte LX
 13,361 KM
$17,000 + tax & lic
2007 Hyundai Entoura...
 168,212 KM
$6,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kia Red Deer

Kia Red Deer

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

Call Dealer

403-314-XXXX

(click to show)

403-314-5421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory