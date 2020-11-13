Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Sorento

42,351 KM

Details Description Features

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Red Deer

403-314-5421

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sorento

2020 Kia Sorento

LX+

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sorento

LX+

Location

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

403-314-5421

  1. 6257697
  2. 6257697
  3. 6257697
  4. 6257697
  5. 6257697
  6. 6257697
  7. 6257697
  8. 6257697
  9. 6257697
  10. 6257697
  11. 6257697
  12. 6257697
  13. 6257697
  14. 6257697
  15. 6257697
  16. 6257697
Contact Seller

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

42,351KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6257697
  • Stock #: P7843
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA37LG614455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,351 KM

Vehicle Description

Kia Red Deer offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Kia Red Deer is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This Kia Sorento LX is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped Kia Sorento LX. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Kia Sorento LX is sure to sell fast. The quintessential Kia -- This Kia Sorento LX speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2020/11/13

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
FEDERAL AIR CONDITIONING EXCISE TAX
Air filtration
Engine Immobilizer
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Steel spare wheel
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Cloth Seat Trim
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Permanent locking hubs
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic
SNOW WHITE PEARL
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels: 17 Alloy
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
71 L Fuel Tank
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Battery w/Run Down Protection
8-Way Driver Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Axle Ratio: 3.648
Tires: 235/65R17
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power and height-adjustable driver seat
Engine: 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder -inc: Dual Over-Head Cam (DOHC) and Dual Cam Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Blind-Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Voice Activation and Radio Data System
GVWR: 2340 kgs (5159 lbs)
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 7 display audio w/rearview camera Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Bluetooth 6 speakers USB input ports and steering wheel audio controls
BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kia Red Deer

2020 Kia Forte LX
 13,361 KM
$17,000 + tax & lic
2007 Hyundai Entoura...
 168,212 KM
$6,000 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 46,466 KM
$47,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kia Red Deer

Kia Red Deer

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

Call Dealer

403-314-XXXX

(click to show)

403-314-5421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory