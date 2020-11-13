2020 Kia Sorento

Kia Red Deer offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Kia Red Deer is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD Kia Sorento LX equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Kia Sorento LX. It is incomparable for the price and quality. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2020/11/13