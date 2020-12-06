2020 Kia Telluride

CHROME DOOR HANDLES

STANDARD PAINT

PERIMETER ALARM

SPLASH GUARDS

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Heated Leather Steering Wheel

Front Cupholder

digital signal processor

Carpet Floor Trim

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

10 Speakers

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Redundant Digital Speedometer

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls

Analog Display

Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Laminated Glass

Systems Monitor

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts

Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Roof Rack Rails Only

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Full Carpet Floor Covering

Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert

Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors

Smart Device Integration

Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Streaming Audio

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim

Ebony Black

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

630w Regular Amplifier

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sportmatic Sequential Shift Control

Power Rear Windows Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds

Passenger Seat

10-Way Driver Seat

Glass 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Tires: 245/50R20

Find My Car Tracker System

Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

3.648 Final Drive Ratio

71.2 L Fuel Tank

Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Wheels: 20 Machine Finish Alloy

Metal-Look Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access

Radio: AM/FM -inc: harman/kardon premium sound 10.25 multimedia interface w/navigation and HD traffic Bluetooth and voice recognition

Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Rear Controls Radio Data System and External Memory Control

Fixed 70-30 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Heated & Air Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8 way power driver seating 6 way power passenger seating 2 way driver lumbar support driver memory system and driver seat cushion extension