2020 Kia Telluride

2,522 KM

Details Description Features

$50,500

+ tax & licensing
Kia Red Deer

403-314-5421

SX AWD V6, 8 Passenger, Sunroof, 3-Zone Cimate Control, Harman/Kardon Audio, Wireless Cellphone Charger

Location

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

$50,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • Listing ID: 6346934
  • Stock #: P7846
  • VIN: 5XYP5DHC3LG026533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 2,522 KM

Vehicle Description

Kia Red Deer offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Kia Red Deer is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Want more room? Want more style? This Kia Telluride SX is the vehicle for you. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Kia Telluride SX delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2020/12/06

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Chrome Grille
FEDERAL AIR CONDITIONING EXCISE TAX
Air filtration
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
STANDARD PAINT
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
10 Speakers
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Streaming Audio
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Ebony Black
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
630w Regular Amplifier
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sportmatic Sequential Shift Control
Power Rear Windows Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds
Passenger Seat
10-Way Driver Seat
Glass 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: 245/50R20
Find My Car Tracker System
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
3.648 Final Drive Ratio
71.2 L Fuel Tank
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Wheels: 20 Machine Finish Alloy
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
Radio: AM/FM -inc: harman/kardon premium sound 10.25 multimedia interface w/navigation and HD traffic Bluetooth and voice recognition
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Rear Controls Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Fixed 70-30 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated & Air Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8 way power driver seating 6 way power passenger seating 2 way driver lumbar support driver memory system and driver seat cushion extension
BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM

