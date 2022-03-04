2020 RAM 1500

Listing ID: 8509310

8509310 Stock #: PL87886A

PL87886A VIN: 3C6RR7KT0LG175725

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Chrome Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS Running Boards/Side Steps WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics A/T Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.