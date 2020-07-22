Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Subaru Forester

6,945 KM

Details Description Features

$42,914

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,914

+ taxes & licensing

Red Deer Motors

403-347-7777

Contact Seller
2020 Subaru Forester

2020 Subaru Forester

AWD Premier Leather Roof Nav BCam

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Subaru Forester

AWD Premier Leather Roof Nav BCam

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

  1. 5682663
  2. 5682663
  3. 5682663
  4. 5682663
  5. 5682663
  6. 5682663
  7. 5682663
  8. 5682663
  9. 5682663
  10. 5682663
  11. 5682663
  12. 5682663
  13. 5682663
  14. 5682663
  15. 5682663
  16. 5682663
  17. 5682663
  18. 5682663
  19. 5682663
  20. 5682663
  21. 5682663
  22. 5682663
  23. 5682663
  24. 5682663
  25. 5682663
  26. 5682663
  27. 5682663
  28. 5682663
  29. 5682663
Contact Seller

$42,914

+ taxes & licensing

6,945KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5682663
  • Stock #: 15028
  • VIN: JF2SKEXC1LH479570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 6,945 KM

Vehicle Description

**ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $49,0956,945 KMThis 2020 Subaru Forester AWD Premier is powered by a 2.5L engine that is paired to a continuously variable transmission. This Forester is equipped with brown leather bucket seats, panoramic sunroof, power liftgate, navigation system, memory seats, power adjustable seats, Bluetooth connectivity, Harmon Kardon premium audio system, keyless entry, remote start, heated steering wheel, heated seats, fog lights, climate control, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, rear view camera & much more. This Subaru carries the balance of a 5 year/100,000 km warranty.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Red Deer Motors

2018 Ford Escape AWD...
 24,699 KM
$28,918 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Savana G250...
 78,228 KM
$37,876 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 3500 4x4 Cr...
 56,858 KM
$57,974 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

Call Dealer

403-347-XXXX

(click to show)

403-347-7777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory