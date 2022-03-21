$44,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-2953
2020 Toyota RAV4
Location
Honda Red Deer
1824-49 Avenue, Red Deer, AB T4R 2N7
855-996-2953
$44,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8959159
- Stock #: PG3746
- VIN: 2T3J1RFV4LC121723
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,950 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Toyota Rav4 has very low kilometers, one owner and is accident free. It has been fully inspected by our qualified and experience techncians. In our shop we completed an oil change and gave it a nice bubble bath for your viewing pleasure!If you would like a custom walk around video of this vehicle before visiting us, please call or text (403) 347-7700! -Option Highlights-- Leather Seats- Sunroof- Bluetooth- Remote Start- Back Up Camera- heated Seats- And much more! -The Go Advantage-10% off parts and service!Loaner vehicle or shuttle with every service! (Upon availability)NO EXTRA FEES. Our dealership does not have "documentation" and "admin" feesEarn $500 Go Card credit when a referred friend buys a NEW vehicleFeel confident about your purchase with our 30-day exchange program (see store for details)Inquire today by calling or texting (403) 347-7700! Honda Red Deer, providing service above expectations! AMVIC Licensed.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Honda Red Deer
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.