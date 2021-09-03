Check out this gently-used 2021 Cadillac XT6 we recently got in. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/09/03
Vehicle Features
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Electric parking brake
Rear cross traffic alert
Forward collision alert
Following Distance Indicator
intelligent brake assist
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Front Pedestrian Braking
HD Rear Vision Camera
COMPASS DISPLAY
Adaptive remote start
Safety Alert Seat
Capless Fuel Fill
Electronic Precision Shift
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Door locks power programmable includes lockout protection and delayed locking
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
Steering wheel leather-wrapped
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Seats heated driver and front passenger
Spoiler rear
Glovebox lockable
Tire compact spare
Door locks rear child security
Headlamps automatic on/off
Antenna roof-mounted
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable
Air Conditioning Rear
Horn dual note tone
Headlamps LED
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Door lock and latch shields
Keyless Access passive entry
Air Ionizer
SENSOR VEHICLE INTERIOR MOVEMENT
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Automatic Emergency Braking (Upgradeable to (UGN) Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking and (UVZ) Reverse Automatic Braking when (Y66) Driver Assist Package is ordered.)
All-wheel drive with driver mode select
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC
Automatic Stop/Start with disable
Sensor cabin humidity
Door handles body-colour with chrome strip
Tool kit road emergency
Airbag Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint front passenger/child presence detector
Daytime Running Lamps LED
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel vented disc
Engine 3.6L V6 DI VVT with Automatic Stop/Start (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)
Airbags dual-stage frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Traction control full-range powertrain and brake modulated
Glass deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield)
Wipers front intermittent Rainsense with moisture detection
Sunroof power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
Lamp rear side marker taillamp
Windshield acoustic laminated windshield and front door glass
Steering wheel heated automatic
Seat adjuster power passenger lumbar control 2-way
Seat adjuster power driver lumbar control 2-way
Defogger rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
Steering column power tilt and telescoping
Seats front bucket includes 8-way power driver seat adjuster
Seats ventilated driver and front passenger
Sensor inclination
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from bein...
Driver Mode Selector
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
Wheel spare 18 (45.7 cm) steel
Seats heated rear outboard seating positions
Lamps front park and cornering
Tires P235/55R20 all-season H-rated blackwall
Front and Rear Park Assist (Upgradeable to (UKG) Automatic Parking Assist with braking when (Y4N) Enhanced Visibility and Technology Package is ordered.)
Alternator 155 amps
Steering Column Lock Control
Active Aero Shutters upper
Cadillac user experience AM/FM stereo with 8 diagonal colour information display 6 USBs personalized profiles for each driver's settings Natural Voice Recognition Phone Integration for Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto capability for compati...
Audio system feature Bose premium 8-speaker system (Upgradeable to (UQP) Bose Performance Series 14-speaker audio system when (IOT) Cadillac user experience with navigation is ordered.)
Wheels 20 (50.8 cm) 6-Split Spoke alloy with Polished/Android finish (Upgradeable to (SLW) 20 12-Spoke alloy wheels with Fully Polished finish)
Wheel lugs locking
IntelliBeam automatic high beam on/off (When (JSE) Platinum Package is ordered replaced with (UWN) Premium headlamp system.)
Lamp front marker LED
Roof rails Galvano
Hands-Free Liftgate open and close programmable memory height with Cadillac branded projection light
Leather Seating Surfaces with Mini-Perforated inserts
Wireless Phone Charging (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility see cadillacto...
Seating 7-passenger
USB ports 6 total full function one type A and one type C (front console) charge-only one type A and one type C (second row) and (2) charge-only type C (third row)
Memory Package recalls two presets for power driver seat outside mirrors power tilt and telescoping steering column
Mirror inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (Y4N) Enhanced Visibility and Technology Package is ordered.)
Climate control tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver right-front passenger and rear passengers (includes rear air vents)
Air filter cabin particulate system
Windows power front express-up and down rear express down
Gauge cluster dual Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information (Upgradeable to (UHS) 8 colour Driver Information Centre display when (Y4N) Enhanced Visibility and Technology Package is orde...
Lighting accent doors and task lighting
Floor mats carpeted front and rear all three rows
Theft-deterrent alarm system self-powered
Steering Electric Power Steering assist
Suspension Ride and Handling (Upgradeable to (FE5) performance suspension when (JSE) Platinum Package is ordered.)
Comfort and Air Quality Package includes (KEM) Air Ionizer (KU9) driver and front passenger ventilated seats and (KA6) rear outboard heated seats
Advanced Security Package includes (N06) locking steering column (NWM) door lock and latch shields (UTR) self-powered Theft-Deterrent Alarm System (UTU) inclination sensor (UTV) vehicle interior movement sensor and (PB4) locking wheel lugs
