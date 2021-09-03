2021 Cadillac XT6

Door locks power programmable includes lockout protection and delayed locking

Wiper rear intermittent with washer

Steering wheel leather-wrapped

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Seats heated driver and front passenger

Spoiler rear

Glovebox lockable

Tire compact spare

Door locks rear child security

Headlamps automatic on/off

Antenna roof-mounted

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable

Air Conditioning Rear

Horn dual note tone

Headlamps LED

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

Door lock and latch shields

Keyless Access passive entry

Air Ionizer

SENSOR VEHICLE INTERIOR MOVEMENT

Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Automatic Emergency Braking (Upgradeable to (UGN) Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking and (UVZ) Reverse Automatic Braking when (Y66) Driver Assist Package is ordered.)

All-wheel drive with driver mode select

TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC

Automatic Stop/Start with disable

Sensor cabin humidity

Door handles body-colour with chrome strip

Tool kit road emergency

Airbag Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint front passenger/child presence detector

Daytime Running Lamps LED

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel vented disc

Engine 3.6L V6 DI VVT with Automatic Stop/Start (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)

Airbags dual-stage frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection

Traction control full-range powertrain and brake modulated

Glass deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield)

Wipers front intermittent Rainsense with moisture detection

Sunroof power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade

Lamp rear side marker taillamp

Windshield acoustic laminated windshield and front door glass

Steering wheel heated automatic

Seat adjuster power passenger lumbar control 2-way

Seat adjuster power driver lumbar control 2-way

Defogger rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger

Steering column power tilt and telescoping

Seats front bucket includes 8-way power driver seat adjuster

Seats ventilated driver and front passenger

Sensor inclination

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from bein...

Driver Mode Selector

Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto

Wheel spare 18 (45.7 cm) steel

Seats heated rear outboard seating positions

Lamps front park and cornering

Tires P235/55R20 all-season H-rated blackwall

Front and Rear Park Assist (Upgradeable to (UKG) Automatic Parking Assist with braking when (Y4N) Enhanced Visibility and Technology Package is ordered.)

Alternator 155 amps

Steering Column Lock Control

Active Aero Shutters upper

Cadillac user experience AM/FM stereo with 8 diagonal colour information display 6 USBs personalized profiles for each driver's settings Natural Voice Recognition Phone Integration for Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto capability for compati...

Audio system feature Bose premium 8-speaker system (Upgradeable to (UQP) Bose Performance Series 14-speaker audio system when (IOT) Cadillac user experience with navigation is ordered.)

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable power-folding driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signals

Wheels 20 (50.8 cm) 6-Split Spoke alloy with Polished/Android finish (Upgradeable to (SLW) 20 12-Spoke alloy wheels with Fully Polished finish)

Wheel lugs locking

IntelliBeam automatic high beam on/off (When (JSE) Platinum Package is ordered replaced with (UWN) Premium headlamp system.)

Lamp front marker LED

Roof rails Galvano

Hands-Free Liftgate open and close programmable memory height with Cadillac branded projection light

Leather Seating Surfaces with Mini-Perforated inserts

Wireless Phone Charging (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility see cadillacto...

Seating 7-passenger

USB ports 6 total full function one type A and one type C (front console) charge-only one type A and one type C (second row) and (2) charge-only type C (third row)

Memory Package recalls two presets for power driver seat outside mirrors power tilt and telescoping steering column

Mirror inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (Y4N) Enhanced Visibility and Technology Package is ordered.)

Climate control tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver right-front passenger and rear passengers (includes rear air vents)

Air filter cabin particulate system

Windows power front express-up and down rear express down

Gauge cluster dual Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information (Upgradeable to (UHS) 8 colour Driver Information Centre display when (Y4N) Enhanced Visibility and Technology Package is orde...

Lighting accent doors and task lighting

Floor mats carpeted front and rear all three rows

Theft-deterrent alarm system self-powered

Steering Electric Power Steering assist

Suspension Ride and Handling (Upgradeable to (FE5) performance suspension when (JSE) Platinum Package is ordered.)

Comfort and Air Quality Package includes (KEM) Air Ionizer (KU9) driver and front passenger ventilated seats and (KA6) rear outboard heated seats