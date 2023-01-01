2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$48,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 1 , 2 1 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10438659

10438659 Stock #: 6177A

6177A VIN: 1GCUYDED7MZ255307

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 81,214 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.