Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

81,214 KM

Details

$48,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

403-347-3301

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Heated Seats|Heated Steering|Trailer Brake Cont

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Heated Seats|Heated Steering|Trailer Brake Cont

Location

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6

403-347-3301

  1. 10438659
  2. 10438659
  3. 10438659
  4. 10438659
  5. 10438659
  6. 10438659
  7. 10438659
  8. 10438659
  9. 10438659
  10. 10438659
  11. 10438659
  12. 10438659
  13. 10438659
Contact Seller

$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
81,214KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10438659
  • Stock #: 6177A
  • VIN: 1GCUYDED7MZ255307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,214 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

2019 Jeep Compass Tr...
 54,530 KM
$32,922 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Mustang GT...
 122,116 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic
2006 Ford Expedition...
 194,715 KM
$8,096 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6

Call Dealer

403-347-XXXX

(click to show)

403-347-3301

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory