2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Turbocharged

Telematics

Bluetooth Connection

RED HOT

Driver Restriction Features

TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)

JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED

REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO

GVWR 7100 LBS. (3221 KG)

RST PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment

STEERING WHEEL HEATED

TIRES 275/60R20SL ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL (Includes (QAQ) spare tire.)

TIRES 265/65R18SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

Requires Subscription

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED

AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL

SEATING HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT OUTBOARD PASSENGER

WHEELS 20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) PAINTED ALUMINUM with machine face and Argent Metallic pockets

RECOVERY HOOKS FRONT FRAME-MOUNTED BLACK

USB PORTS 2 (FIRST ROW) LOCATED ON INSTRUMENT PANEL

Keyless open and start

DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR

THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY

TAILGATE STANDARD

STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER INCLUDING LUMBAR

TIRE SPARE 265/70R17SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

USB PORTS DUAL CHARGE-ONLY (2ND ROW)

STEERING COLUMN LOCK CONTROL ELECTRICAL

POWER OUTLET REAR AUXILIARY 12-VOLT

DOOR LOCKS POWER

FOG LAMPS FRONT LED

Z71 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE includes (Z71) Off-Road suspension (JHD) Hill Descent Control (NZZ) skid plates and (K47) heavy-duty air filter Includes Z71 hard badge (N10) dual exhaust (PZX) 18" bright silver painted wheels (XCK) 265/65R18 all-terrain bl...

WHEELS 18 X 8.5 (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) BRIGHT SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to o...

NOT EQUIPPED WITH DYNAMIC FUEL MANAGEMENT

SiriusXM enjoy an All Access trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'll ...

Seat trim cloth

CornerStep rear bumper

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section

Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion

Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Exhaust single outlet

Taillamps LED with signature

Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top

Durabed pickup bed

Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure

Air vents rear heating/cooling

Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system

Black Bowtie (front grille)

Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual

Mirror inside rearview manual tilt

Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted

Bumper front (Body-colour.)

Bumper rear (Body colour.)

Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted

LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob

Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release

Transfer case single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)

Window power front drivers express up/down

Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Window power front passenger express down

Windows power rear express down

Wheel 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare

Driver Information Centre 4.2 diagonal colour display includes driver personalization

Headlamps LED reflector with LED signature Daytime Running Lamps

Mirror caps painted (High gloss Black. Not available with (DPO) trailering mirrors.)

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable (When (PQB) Safety Package is ordered includes Perimeter Lighting.)

Audio System Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System 8 diagonal colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone wired Apple CarPlay and A...

Seat Cloth Rear with Storage Package 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes seatback storage on left and right side centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Automatic Stop/Start (Standard on vehicles built before 6-7-2021. Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 with a V8 engine and (MQB) 10-speed automatic transmission will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start which removes Automatic Stop/S...

Alternator 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)

GVWR 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)

Floor mats rubberized vinyl rear (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered. Not available with (BKE) Floor liners.)

Floor mats rubberized vinyl front (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered. Not available with (BKF) Floor liners.)

Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench with covered armrest storage and under-seat storage (lockable) (Not available with (PCH) Convenience Package with Bucket Seats.)

Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)