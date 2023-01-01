$54,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST | Z71 Off Road Package | Heated Wheel | Heated Seats
Location
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6
403-347-3301
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
6,879KM
Used
VIN 1GCUYEED0MZ419115
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Hot
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 36931A
- Mileage 6,879 KM
Vehicle Description
Please call for more information!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Rear seat reminder
Compass located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Capless Fuel Fill
Brake lining wear indicator
Auto-locking rear differential
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Grille (Body colour bars with high gloss Black mesh inserts.)
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
RED HOT
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
GVWR 7100 LBS. (3221 KG)
RST PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
TIRES 275/60R20SL ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL (Includes (QAQ) spare tire.)
TIRES 265/65R18SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
SEATING HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT OUTBOARD PASSENGER
WHEELS 20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) PAINTED ALUMINUM with machine face and Argent Metallic pockets
RECOVERY HOOKS FRONT FRAME-MOUNTED BLACK
USB PORTS 2 (FIRST ROW) LOCATED ON INSTRUMENT PANEL
Keyless open and start
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
TAILGATE STANDARD
STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER INCLUDING LUMBAR
TIRE SPARE 265/70R17SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
USB PORTS DUAL CHARGE-ONLY (2ND ROW)
STEERING COLUMN LOCK CONTROL ELECTRICAL
POWER OUTLET REAR AUXILIARY 12-VOLT
DOOR LOCKS POWER
FOG LAMPS FRONT LED
Z71 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE includes (Z71) Off-Road suspension (JHD) Hill Descent Control (NZZ) skid plates and (K47) heavy-duty air filter Includes Z71 hard badge (N10) dual exhaust (PZX) 18" bright silver painted wheels (XCK) 265/65R18 all-terrain bl...
WHEELS 18 X 8.5 (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) BRIGHT SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to o...
NOT EQUIPPED WITH DYNAMIC FUEL MANAGEMENT
SiriusXM enjoy an All Access trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'll ...
Seat trim cloth
CornerStep rear bumper
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Exhaust single outlet
Taillamps LED with signature
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Durabed pickup bed
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Air vents rear heating/cooling
Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system
Black Bowtie (front grille)
Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual
Mirror inside rearview manual tilt
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted
Bumper front (Body-colour.)
Bumper rear (Body colour.)
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release
Transfer case single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Window power front drivers express up/down
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Window power front passenger express down
Windows power rear express down
Wheel 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare
Driver Information Centre 4.2 diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Headlamps LED reflector with LED signature Daytime Running Lamps
Mirror caps painted (High gloss Black. Not available with (DPO) trailering mirrors.)
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable (When (PQB) Safety Package is ordered includes Perimeter Lighting.)
Audio System Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System 8 diagonal colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone wired Apple CarPlay and A...
Seat Cloth Rear with Storage Package 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes seatback storage on left and right side centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Automatic Stop/Start (Standard on vehicles built before 6-7-2021. Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 with a V8 engine and (MQB) 10-speed automatic transmission will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start which removes Automatic Stop/S...
Alternator 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
GVWR 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Floor mats rubberized vinyl rear (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered. Not available with (BKE) Floor liners.)
Floor mats rubberized vinyl front (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered. Not available with (BKF) Floor liners.)
Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench with covered armrest storage and under-seat storage (lockable) (Not available with (PCH) Convenience Package with Bucket Seats.)
Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Included with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500