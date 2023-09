2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

$65,591 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 7 , 1 6 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10488957

10488957 Stock #: 6227A

6227A VIN: 1GC4YVEY3MF145851

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cherry Red Tintcoat

Interior Colour Jet Black/Umber

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6227A

Mileage 187,168 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Front Bucket Seats Leather-wrapped steering wheel universal home remote Front carpeted floor mats Remote Vehicle Starter System Manual tilt/telescoping steering column WIRELESS CHARGING Compass located in instrument cluster Exterior Power Sunroof Rear wheelhouse liners Mechanical Hill Descent Control Skid Plates Integrated Trailer Brake Controller 170 amp alternator Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Bluetooth For Phone HD Radio Safety Lane Departure Warning Rear Cross Traffic Alert Forward collision alert Safety Alert Seat Following Distance Indicator Automatic Emergency Braking Additional Features Z71 Off-Road Package TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE High Idle Switch Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror deep-tinted glass Ultrasonic front & rear park assist Polished Exhaust Tip Chrome Mirror Caps Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Chrome Recovery Hooks 2nd row heated outboard seats Driver memory Electric Rear-Window Defogger SiriusXM w/360L Colour-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable Preferred Equipment Group 3LZ High Country Deluxe 6' Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Steps Unauthorized Entry Theft-Deterrent System Safety Package II Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable Chevrolet Connected Access capable LED Cargo Area Lighting HITCH GUIDANCE W/HITCH VIEW REAR CARPETED FLOOR MATS KEYLESS OPEN & START ADVANCED TRAILERING SYSTEM 12-Volt Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet Electrical Lock Control Steering Column Power Front Windows w/Driver Express Up/Down Power Rear Windows w/Express Down 10-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster w/Lumbar 120-Volt Bed Mounted Power Outlet 120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outlet 8' Driver Information Centre Front LED Fog Lamps IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Power Front Passenger Windows w/Express Up/Down Up-Level Rear Seat w/Storage Package 10-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster w/Lumbar Floor-Mounted Centre Console HD Surround Vision w/2 Trailer View Camera Provisions Heated Driver & Front Outboard Passenger Seats 2nd Row Dual USB Charge-Only Ports Auto-Dimming Inside Rearview Mirror w/Camera Chevytec Spray-On Black Bedliner w/Chevrolet Logo Chrome Front Grille Bar w/Chrome Grille Inserts Multicolour 15' Diagonal Head-Up Display Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors Steering Wheel Mounted Electronic Cruise Control Wireless Phone Projection Bed View Camera w/2 Trailer Camera Provisions

