2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

96,432 KM

Details Features

$65,999

+ tax & licensing
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

403-347-3301

LT 8 Passenger|Leather|Heated Seats

Location

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6

403-347-3301

96,432KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10438671
  • Stock #: 6178A
  • VIN: 1GNSKNKD6MR304118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,432 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Engine: 5.3L EcoTec3 V8

