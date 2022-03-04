2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 4 7 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8625767

8625767 Stock #: 22SD08086C

22SD08086C VIN: 1GNSKPKD3MR229244

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 20,474 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive SUSPENSION PACKAGE Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Wheel Locks Entertainment System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors ENGINE TRANSMISSION Active suspension A/T Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel Cross-Traffic Alert Audio system premium smooth ride Generic Sun/Moonroof Driver Restriction Features 10-Speed A/T Requires Subscription 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC 10.2" diagonal HD colour touchscreen Front collision mitigation Aerial View Display System Front Collision Warning

