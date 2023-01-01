2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

$32,999 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 0 7 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9603805

9603805 Stock #: 6038A

6038A VIN: KL79MRSL5MB078918

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 79,078 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Engine: Ecotec 1.3L Turbo DOHC SIDI w/VVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.