2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

79,078 KM

Details Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
LT

Location

79,078KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9603805
  • Stock #: 6038A
  • VIN: KL79MRSL5MB078918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,078 KM

Vehicle Features

Engine: Ecotec 1.3L Turbo DOHC SIDI w/VVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

