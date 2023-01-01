2021 Ford EcoSport

Sale $31,888 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 , 3 6 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10605552

10605552 Stock #: PA30044

PA30044 VIN: MAJ6S3JL8MC430044

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 14,361 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Engine Start Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Keyless Start Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Front license plate bracket Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features DIAMOND WHITE Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag A/T Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Equipment Group 300A interior protection package Cross-Traffic Alert Generic Sun/Moonroof LIGHTNING BLUE METALLIC Driver Restriction Features BLUE METALLIC Ebony Black MOONDUST SILVER METALLIC ENGINE: 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4 Requires Subscription HOOD/SIDE/TAILGATE OVERLANDER DECAL LUXE YELLOW ACTIVEX SEATING MATERIAL HEATED FRONT BUCKET SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.