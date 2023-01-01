Menu
Withover 60 years in business here in Red Deer, we stand behind our premium pre-owned vehicles; they have been inspected by our experienced and certified technicians.Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step! ­To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call or send a text to 403.346.6621.Or email us: caldrich@goauto.caDiscover theGo AutoAdvantage!!No Doc/Admin FeesFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer Service­­We AreMGM Ford Lincoln - Located at 3010 - Gaetz Avenue Red Deer, Alberta.For More Information, Inquire Online orCome and See for Yourself Today!!* AMVIC Licensed Dealer *

2021 Ford Escape

9,071 KM

Details Description Features

$40,888

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Escape

2021 Ford Escape

Location

MGM Ford Lincoln

3010 - 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M5

855-996-3026

Sale

$40,888

+ taxes & licensing

9,071KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9G60MUA87702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,071 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Reverse Sensing System
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
License plate bracket

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
3 Cylinder Engine
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Equipment Group 200A
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
SE SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
Oxford White
Generic Sun/Moonroof
DARK EARTH GREY
Driver Restriction Features
VELOCITY BLUE METALLIC
Heated Unique Cloth Front Bucket Seats
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
Requires Subscription
RAPID RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
EASY ACCESS CARGO SHADE
DESERT GOLD METALLIC
ICONIC SILVER METALLIC
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
SANDSTONE
BRONZE FIRE METALLIC
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
ANTIMATTER BLUE METALLIC
Front & Rear Floor Liners w/Carpet Mats
CARGO MAT (CARGO AREA PROTECTOR)
Power Open/Close Panoramic Vista Roof
FRONT & REAR FLOOR LINERS W/O CARPET MATS
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

MGM Ford Lincoln

MGM Ford Lincoln

3010 - 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M5

$40,888

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Ford Escape