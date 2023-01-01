$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang
Location
3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6
43,213KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9897122
- Stock #: 6093A
- VIN: 1FA6P8TH2M5100184
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 43,213 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost
