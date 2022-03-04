Menu
2021 GMC Sierra 3500

69,723 KM

$100,895

+ tax & licensing
HD

Location

3010 - 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M5

69,723KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8521724
  • Stock #: 22SD51468C
  • VIN: 1GT49VEY7MF236294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,723 KM

Vehicle Description

Withover 60 years in business here in Red Deer, we stand behind our premium pre-owned vehicles; they have been inspected by our experienced and certified technicians.Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step! ­To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call or send a text to 403.346.6621.Or email us: caldrich@goauto.caDiscover theGo AutoAdvantage!!No Doc/Admin FeesFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer Service­­We AreMGM Ford Lincoln - Located at 3010 - Gaetz Avenue Red Deer, Alberta.For More Information, Inquire Online orCome and See for Yourself Today!!* AMVIC Licensed Dealer *

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
GVWR
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
6-Speed Automatic
8 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Bed Liner
Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Wheels
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Diesel Fuel
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
11
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
SEATS
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Gasoline
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tires
Audio system
blackwall
heavy-duty
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
front bucket with centre console
LT275/70R18E all-terrain
6.6L V8 with Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing
Premium GMC Infotainment System with 8" diagonal colour touch-screen
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
350 LBS. (5148 KG) WITH SINGLE REAR WHEELS
18" (45.7 CM) MACHINED ALUMINUM WHEEL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

