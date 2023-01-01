2021 Honda CR-V

Protection Package

Turbocharged

Cargo organizer

STANDARD PAINT

Parking Sensor

Roof Basket

BLACK

Hood Edge Deflector

Front fender garnish

A/T

Moonroof Visor

Automatic Highbeams

Cargo Liner

Short Roof Box

Ski Attachment

Snowboard Attachment

Tent

Bluetooth Connection

Gasoline Fuel

Illuminated Door Sill Trim

CRYSTAL BLACK PEARL

Rear Seat Cover

MODERN STEEL METALLIC

PLATINUM WHITE PEARL

CHROME WHEEL LOCKS

Inline Block Heater

Black wheel locks

Front collision mitigation

Driver Monitoring

CROSSBARS

WarmUp System

Illumination Package

Illuminated Interior Panel Trim w/o Console

Protection Package Advance

High Wall All Season Mats

Seat Back Protector

High Wall All Season Mats w/Blue CR-V Logo

OptiMate 12V Auto Battery Charger/Maintainer

INLINE BLOCK HEATER & BATTERY CHARGER

Towing Package 2

*MANUFACTURER SUGGESTED RETAIL PRICES OF DEALER INSTALLED OPTIONS DO NOT INCLUDE INSTALLATION COSTS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR LOCAL DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION.*

TOWING PACKAGE 1

BATTERY LEAD

TRAILER HARNESS

TRAILER HITCH BALL 1 7/8"

TRAILER HITCH BALL 2"

BLACK WHEEL LUG NUTS (SET OF 4)

BLACK WHEEL LUG NUTS (FULL SET)

BODY SIDE MOULDING (BODY COLOURED)

SIDE LOWER TRIM

TAILGATE SPOILER (BODY COLOURED)

DOOR SILL PROTECTION

DOOR VISOR

DOOR EDGE GUARDS (BODY COLOURED)

PAINT PENS (BODY COLOURED)

FINE SANDING NEEDLES

FINE SANDING STICKS

PAINT PEN REPLACEMENT TIPS

WHEEL: 18" GUN METAL ENKEI SVX

REAR PANEL LINING COVER

PARKING SENSOR ATTACHMENT

17" ENKEI DRACO WHEELS & MICHELIN SNOW TIRES PKG

17" WINTER STEEL WHEELS & MICHELIN SNOW TIRES PKG

UTILITY PACKAGE LX A

UTILITY PACKAGE LX B

EXHAUST PIPE FINISH (OVAL DESIGN)

5.0 (M) POWER CABLE

10.0 (M) POWER CABLE

WHEELS: 17" ENKEI DRACO

FRAME MOUNT BIKE ATTACHMENT

KAYAK ATTACHMENT