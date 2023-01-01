Menu
2021 Honda CR-V

84,338 KM

Details Description Features

$34,997

+ tax & licensing
$34,997

+ taxes & licensing

Honda Red Deer

855-996-2953

2021 Honda CR-V

2021 Honda CR-V

2021 Honda CR-V

Location

Honda Red Deer

1824-49 Avenue, Red Deer, AB T4R 2N7

855-996-2953

$34,997

+ taxes & licensing

84,338KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10632360
  • Stock #: PW4209
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H28MH211530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW4209
  • Mileage 84,338 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Honda CR-V was purchased from one of our Honda Red Deer clients. It has been fully inspected by our qualified and experience technicians. In our shop we completed an oil change and gave it a nice bubble bath for your viewing pleasure!If you would like a custom walk around video of this vehicle before visiting us, please call or text (403) 347-7700! -Option Highlights-Cloth SeatsBluetoothLane DepatureTouch ScreenHeated SeatsAnd much more! -The Go Advantage-10% off parts and service!Loaner vehicle or shuttle with every service! (Upon availability)NO EXTRA FEES. Our dealership does not have "documentation" and "admin" feesEarn $500 Go Card credit when a referred friend buys a NEW vehicleFeel confident about your purchase with our 30-day exchange program (see store for details)Inquire today by calling or texting (403) 347-7700! Honda Red Deer, providing service above expectations! AMVIC Licensed.Advertised price includes A/C tax, AMVIC Levy, and Tire Tax. Advertised price does not include G.S.T. or cost and charges associated with financing.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cargo Cover
Cargo Net
CARGO TRAY
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Fabric seating surfaces
Ambient Lighting
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission

Exterior

Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Rear Spoiler
Roof Rails
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Bumper Protector
Wheels: 19" Alloy

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Trim

front grille

Additional Features

Protection Package
Turbocharged
Cargo organizer
STANDARD PAINT
Parking Sensor
Roof Basket
BLACK
Hood Edge Deflector
Front fender garnish
A/T
Moonroof Visor
Automatic Highbeams
Cargo Liner
Short Roof Box
Ski Attachment
Snowboard Attachment
Tent
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Illuminated Door Sill Trim
CRYSTAL BLACK PEARL
Rear Seat Cover
MODERN STEEL METALLIC
PLATINUM WHITE PEARL
CHROME WHEEL LOCKS
Inline Block Heater
Black wheel locks
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
CROSSBARS
WarmUp System
Illumination Package
Illuminated Interior Panel Trim w/o Console
Protection Package Advance
High Wall All Season Mats
Seat Back Protector
High Wall All Season Mats w/Blue CR-V Logo
OptiMate 12V Auto Battery Charger/Maintainer
INLINE BLOCK HEATER & BATTERY CHARGER
Towing Package 2
*MANUFACTURER SUGGESTED RETAIL PRICES OF DEALER INSTALLED OPTIONS DO NOT INCLUDE INSTALLATION COSTS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR LOCAL DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION.*
TOWING PACKAGE 1
BATTERY LEAD
TRAILER HARNESS
TRAILER HITCH BALL 1 7/8"
TRAILER HITCH BALL 2"
BLACK WHEEL LUG NUTS (SET OF 4)
BLACK WHEEL LUG NUTS (FULL SET)
BODY SIDE MOULDING (BODY COLOURED)
SIDE LOWER TRIM
TAILGATE SPOILER (BODY COLOURED)
DOOR SILL PROTECTION
DOOR VISOR
DOOR EDGE GUARDS (BODY COLOURED)
PAINT PENS (BODY COLOURED)
FINE SANDING NEEDLES
FINE SANDING STICKS
PAINT PEN REPLACEMENT TIPS
WHEEL: 18" GUN METAL ENKEI SVX
REAR PANEL LINING COVER
PARKING SENSOR ATTACHMENT
17" ENKEI DRACO WHEELS & MICHELIN SNOW TIRES PKG
17" WINTER STEEL WHEELS & MICHELIN SNOW TIRES PKG
UTILITY PACKAGE LX A
UTILITY PACKAGE LX B
EXHAUST PIPE FINISH (OVAL DESIGN)
5.0 (M) POWER CABLE
10.0 (M) POWER CABLE
WHEELS: 17" ENKEI DRACO
FRAME MOUNT BIKE ATTACHMENT
KAYAK ATTACHMENT
SURFBOARD ATTACHMENT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Honda Red Deer

Honda Red Deer

1824-49 Avenue, Red Deer, AB T4R 2N7

