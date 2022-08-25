2021 Jeep Cherokee

$44,895 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 5 2 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9007000

Stock #: 22ME32786B

VIN: 1C4PJMCX2MD136088

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22ME32786B

Mileage 20,525 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic 3.734 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Tires: 225/60R18 BSW Touring Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag A/T Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel Led Headlights 9-Speed A/T Generic Sun/Moonroof Rear Collision Mitigation Requires Subscription Wheels: 18" x 7.0" Granite Crystal Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

