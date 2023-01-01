2022 Chevrolet Blazer

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Knee Air Bag

Automatic Highbeams

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system

Cross-Traffic Alert

Hands-Free Liftgate

Driver Restriction Features

STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED 3-SPOKE

AXLE 3.49 FINAL DRIVE RATIO

TIRES P235/55R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

Requires Subscription

TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING

SEAT ADJUSTER FRONT PASSENGER 6-WAY POWER

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER

DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR

ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS

COOLING SYSTEM HEAVY-DUTY

STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING

SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING

TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY

MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR

ROOF RAILS BLACK

ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) and Active Fuel Management with Stop/Start (308 hp [229 kW] @ 6600 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD)

FLOOR MATS CARPETED FRONT AND REAR

Front collision mitigation

Front Collision Warning

Keyless Open and Start includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc

Door locks power programmable with lockout protection

Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener programmable

Air vents rear console

Engine control stop/start system override

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Wiper rear intermittent with washer

WHEEL SPARE 18 (45.7 CM) STEEL

Headlamp control automatic on and off with automatic delay

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Seating 5-passenger

GVWR 6001 lbs. (2722 kg)

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding and driver-side auto-dimming body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators

Windows power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down

Glass deep-tinted rear windows and liftgate

Taillamps LED

Wipers front variable-speed intermittent with washers

Compass digital

Glovebox lockable electronic

Head restraints front 2-way adjustable up/down

Head restraints rear outboard 2-way adjustable up/down

Antenna body-colour

Advanced All-Wheel Drive System twin clutch

Exhaust dual-outlet with rectangular bright tips

Umbrella holders driver and front passenger doors

Seats front buckets

Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger

Lighting interior ambient with pin spot lighting in the map pocket area True White light pipes on the passenger-side of the instrument panel and below the front door remote handles and LED lighting between the centre console cupholders

Assist handles front passenger and rear outboard with coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles

Lighting interior with front reading lamps overhead courtesy lamp dual rear-quarter panel area dome lamps True White backlit switches True White pin spot lighting in the bin forward of the shifter and front footwells LED glove box lighting and ba...

Transmission 9-speed automatic electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control

USB charging-only ports 2 one type-A and one type-C located on rear of centre console

USB data ports 2 one type-A and one type-C located within the instrument panel

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered

Grille RS signature High-Gloss Black hexagonal design with Black Ice header bar Black bowtie emblem and RS badging.

Liftgate rear power programmable hands free with emblem projection

Mouldings lower bodyside (Painted High Gloss Black with Black Ice insert.)

Wheels 20 (50.8 cm) Dark Android machined-face aluminum

Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system with connected Navigation 8 diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable enhanced voice recognition in-vehicle...

Driver Information Centre 8 diagonal multi-colour enhanced reconfigurable

Power outlet 120-volt located on rear of front centre console

Seat trim perforated leather-appointed

USB data ports 2 one type-A and one type-C includes SD Card Reader auxiliary input jack located within front centre storage bin

SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the Platinum Plan for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the Platinum Plan ...

Headlamps IntelliBeam (Included and only available with (BN2) Chevrolet Safety Assist.)

Seats heated driver and front passenger (Vehicles built prior to November 15 2021 and on or after February 21 2022 through March 13 2022 include driver and front passenger heated seats. Certain vehicles built between November 15 2021 and February ...

Steering wheel heated (Vehicles built prior to November 22 2021 include heated steering wheel. Certain vehicles built on or after November 22 2021 will be forced to include (00G) Not Equipped with Heated Steering Wheel which removes heated steerin...