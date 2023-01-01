2022 Chevrolet Blazer

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED 3-SPOKE
AXLE 3.49 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
TIRES P235/55R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
Requires Subscription
TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
SEAT ADJUSTER FRONT PASSENGER 6-WAY POWER
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS
COOLING SYSTEM HEAVY-DUTY
STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING
SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
ROOF RAILS BLACK
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) and Active Fuel Management with Stop/Start (308 hp [229 kW] @ 6600 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD)
FLOOR MATS CARPETED FRONT AND REAR
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Keyless Open and Start includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener programmable
Air vents rear console
Engine control stop/start system override
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
WHEEL SPARE 18 (45.7 CM) STEEL
Headlamp control automatic on and off with automatic delay
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Seating 5-passenger
GVWR 6001 lbs. (2722 kg)
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding and driver-side auto-dimming body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators
Windows power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down
Glass deep-tinted rear windows and liftgate
Taillamps LED
Wipers front variable-speed intermittent with washers
Compass digital
Glovebox lockable electronic
Head restraints front 2-way adjustable up/down
Head restraints rear outboard 2-way adjustable up/down
Antenna body-colour
Advanced All-Wheel Drive System twin clutch
Exhaust dual-outlet with rectangular bright tips
Umbrella holders driver and front passenger doors
Seats front buckets
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Lighting interior ambient with pin spot lighting in the map pocket area True White light pipes on the passenger-side of the instrument panel and below the front door remote handles and LED lighting between the centre console cupholders
Assist handles front passenger and rear outboard with coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles
Lighting interior with front reading lamps overhead courtesy lamp dual rear-quarter panel area dome lamps True White backlit switches True White pin spot lighting in the bin forward of the shifter and front footwells LED glove box lighting and ba...
Transmission 9-speed automatic electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control
USB charging-only ports 2 one type-A and one type-C located on rear of centre console
USB data ports 2 one type-A and one type-C located within the instrument panel
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Grille RS signature High-Gloss Black hexagonal design with Black Ice header bar Black bowtie emblem and RS badging.
Liftgate rear power programmable hands free with emblem projection
Mouldings lower bodyside (Painted High Gloss Black with Black Ice insert.)
Wheels 20 (50.8 cm) Dark Android machined-face aluminum
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system with connected Navigation 8 diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable enhanced voice recognition in-vehicle...
Driver Information Centre 8 diagonal multi-colour enhanced reconfigurable
Power outlet 120-volt located on rear of front centre console
Seat trim perforated leather-appointed
USB data ports 2 one type-A and one type-C includes SD Card Reader auxiliary input jack located within front centre storage bin
SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the Platinum Plan for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the Platinum Plan ...
Headlamps IntelliBeam (Included and only available with (BN2) Chevrolet Safety Assist.)
Seats heated driver and front passenger (Vehicles built prior to November 15 2021 and on or after February 21 2022 through March 13 2022 include driver and front passenger heated seats. Certain vehicles built between November 15 2021 and February ...
Steering wheel heated (Vehicles built prior to November 22 2021 include heated steering wheel. Certain vehicles built on or after November 22 2021 will be forced to include (00G) Not Equipped with Heated Steering Wheel which removes heated steerin...
Bowties Black front and rear (Deleted when (R88) Black illuminated front bowtie emblem LPO is ordered.)