Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Chevrolet Blazer

44,024 KM

Details Description Features

$49,937

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,937

+ taxes & licensing

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

403-347-3301

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Blazer

2022 Chevrolet Blazer

RS

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Blazer

RS

Location

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6

403-347-3301

  1. 10548852
  2. 10548852
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$49,937

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
44,024KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10548852
  • Stock #: 6250A
  • VIN: 3GNKBKRS7NS124227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6250A
  • Mileage 44,024 KM

Vehicle Description

Please call for more information!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Hitch Guidance

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Air filtration system
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Cup holders 2 in front centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Electronic Parking Brake
Capless Fuel Fill
All-wheel drive (Included and only available with AWD models.)
Hitch View
Trailering equipment includes (CTT) Hitch Guidance (Also includes (PZ8) Hitch View and (V08) heavy-duty cooling.)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Active noise cancellation
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED 3-SPOKE
AXLE 3.49 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
TIRES P235/55R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
Requires Subscription
TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
SEAT ADJUSTER FRONT PASSENGER 6-WAY POWER
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS
COOLING SYSTEM HEAVY-DUTY
STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING
SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
ROOF RAILS BLACK
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) and Active Fuel Management with Stop/Start (308 hp [229 kW] @ 6600 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD)
FLOOR MATS CARPETED FRONT AND REAR
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Keyless Open and Start includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener programmable
Air vents rear console
Engine control stop/start system override
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
WHEEL SPARE 18 (45.7 CM) STEEL
Headlamp control automatic on and off with automatic delay
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Seating 5-passenger
GVWR 6001 lbs. (2722 kg)
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding and driver-side auto-dimming body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators
Windows power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down
Glass deep-tinted rear windows and liftgate
Taillamps LED
Wipers front variable-speed intermittent with washers
Compass digital
Glovebox lockable electronic
Head restraints front 2-way adjustable up/down
Head restraints rear outboard 2-way adjustable up/down
Antenna body-colour
Advanced All-Wheel Drive System twin clutch
Exhaust dual-outlet with rectangular bright tips
Umbrella holders driver and front passenger doors
Seats front buckets
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Lighting interior ambient with pin spot lighting in the map pocket area True White light pipes on the passenger-side of the instrument panel and below the front door remote handles and LED lighting between the centre console cupholders
Assist handles front passenger and rear outboard with coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles
Lighting interior with front reading lamps overhead courtesy lamp dual rear-quarter panel area dome lamps True White backlit switches True White pin spot lighting in the bin forward of the shifter and front footwells LED glove box lighting and ba...
Transmission 9-speed automatic electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control
USB charging-only ports 2 one type-A and one type-C located on rear of centre console
USB data ports 2 one type-A and one type-C located within the instrument panel
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Grille RS signature High-Gloss Black hexagonal design with Black Ice header bar Black bowtie emblem and RS badging.
Liftgate rear power programmable hands free with emblem projection
Mouldings lower bodyside (Painted High Gloss Black with Black Ice insert.)
Wheels 20 (50.8 cm) Dark Android machined-face aluminum
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system with connected Navigation 8 diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable enhanced voice recognition in-vehicle...
Driver Information Centre 8 diagonal multi-colour enhanced reconfigurable
Power outlet 120-volt located on rear of front centre console
Seat trim perforated leather-appointed
USB data ports 2 one type-A and one type-C includes SD Card Reader auxiliary input jack located within front centre storage bin
SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the Platinum Plan for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the Platinum Plan ...
Headlamps IntelliBeam (Included and only available with (BN2) Chevrolet Safety Assist.)
Seats heated driver and front passenger (Vehicles built prior to November 15 2021 and on or after February 21 2022 through March 13 2022 include driver and front passenger heated seats. Certain vehicles built between November 15 2021 and February ...
Steering wheel heated (Vehicles built prior to November 22 2021 include heated steering wheel. Certain vehicles built on or after November 22 2021 will be forced to include (00G) Not Equipped with Heated Steering Wheel which removes heated steerin...
Bowties Black front and rear (Deleted when (R88) Black illuminated front bowtie emblem LPO is ordered.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

2011 Chevrolet Impal...
 226,999 KM
$11,591 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XL
 205,451 KM
$19,591 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Color...
 92,637 KM
$37,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6

Call Dealer

403-347-XXXX

(click to show)

403-347-3301

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory