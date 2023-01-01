$67,589+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss | 3.0L Duramax | Sand Dune Metallic | Heated Seats
Location
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6
403-347-3301
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$67,589
+ taxes & licensing
44,001KM
Used
VIN 3GCUDFET6NG582653
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sand Dune Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 36932A
- Mileage 44,001 KM
Vehicle Description
Please call for more information!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Rear seat reminder
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Compass located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Hill Descent Control
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Skid Plates
Push Button Start
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Brake lining wear indicator
Auto-locking rear differential
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Hood insulator
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Powertrain
High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
SiriusXM
Driver Restriction Features
JET BLACK LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT SEAT TRIM
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
SUNROOF POWER on Crew Cab models
LT TRAIL BOSS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS 1st and 2nd rows (includes Z71 logo on front mats) [Replaces factory floor mats]
Keyless open and start
INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ON/OFF
WHEELS 18" X 8.5" (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) HIGH GLOSS BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD)
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
TAILGATE STANDARD
STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER INCLUDING LUMBAR
TIRE SPARE 265/70R17SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
DOOR LOCKS POWER
FOG LAMPS FRONT LED
SAND DUNE METALLIC
AIR FILTER HEAVY-DUTY
Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
CornerStep rear bumper
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH ELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION RANGE SELECTOR (ETRS) electronically controlled with overdrive tow-haul mode and steering column paddle shifters. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking
SEATS FRONT BUCKET with centre console (Includes (EPH) Electronic Transmission Range Selector (console mounted).
NOT EQUIPPED WITH STEERING COLUMN LOCK SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS (Certain vehicles built on or after 4-4-2022 will be forced to include (R7N) Not Equipped with Steering Column Lock which removes Steering Column Lock.)
ENGINE DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (277 hp [206.6 kW] @ 3750 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 N-m] @ 1500 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator (K05) engine block heater and (N10) dual exhaust.)
LT TRAIL BOSS PREMIUM PACKAGE includes (PCM) Convenience Package II (PQB) Safety Package (CXH) Leather Package (WPQ) Protection Package and (QT6) Power up/down tailgate
NOT EQUIPPED WITH REAR PARK ASSIST SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS (Certain vehicles equipped with (PQB) Safety Package may be forced to include (00Y) Not Equipped with Rear Park Assist which removes Rear Park Assist. See the window label for the features on...
TIRES LT275/65R18C BLACKWALL GOODYEAR WRANGLER DURATRAC MT
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Exhaust single outlet
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Durabed pickup bed
Air vents rear heating/cooling
Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system
Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Taillamps LED with signature animation and incandescent reverse lights
Headlamps LED reflector with LED signature Daytime Running Lamps and Amber tracer animation
Black Bowtie (front grille)
Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual
Mirror inside rearview manual tilt
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release
Window power front drivers express up/down
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Window power front passenger express down
Windows power rear express down
USB Ports rear dual charge-only
Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench with covered armrest storage and under-seat storage (lockable)
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel (LED)
Wheel 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium system with Google built-in 13.4 diagonal HD colour touchscreen includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple ...
Driver Information Centre enhanced 12.3 diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display
USB Ports 2 Charge/Data ports located on the instrument panel
Transfer case two-speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Power outlet bed mounted 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
Power outlet instrument panel 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the Platinum Plan for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the Platinum Plan ...
Bumper front (High gloss black.)
Bumper rear (High gloss black.)
Door handles body-colour (High gloss Black.)
Mirror caps painted (High gloss Black. Not available with (DPO) trailering mirrors.)
Recovery hooks performance Red
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable (When (PQB) Safety Package is ordered includes (U12) Perimeter Lighting.)
Cooling auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Included and only available with V8 engines.)
Cooling external engine oil cooler (Included and only available with V8 engines.)
Suspension Package Z71 Off-Road equipment with 2 lift. Includes (Z7X) Off-Road suspension with 2 lift and monotube shocks (JHD) Hill Descent Control (NZZ) skid plates (K47) heavy-duty air filter and Z71 hard badge
Alternator 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Seating heated driver and front outboard passenger (Vehicles built prior to 3-14-2022 and after 4-24-2022 will include heated driver and front outboard passenger seats. Certain vehicles built on or after 3-14-2022 through 4-24-2022 will be forced to i...
Steering wheel heated (Certain vehicles built prior to 3-28-2022 may be forced to include (00G) Not Equipped with Heated Steering Wheel which removes the heated steering wheel. See dealer for details or the window label for the features on a specific...
GVWR 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500