2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Turbocharged

Telematics

Automatic Highbeams

Bluetooth Connection

Led Headlights

SiriusXM

Driver Restriction Features

JET BLACK LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT SEAT TRIM

REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO

SUNROOF POWER on Crew Cab models

LT TRAIL BOSS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment

Requires Subscription

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED

AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL

LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS 1st and 2nd rows (includes Z71 logo on front mats) [Replaces factory floor mats]

Keyless open and start

INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ON/OFF

WHEELS 18" X 8.5" (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) HIGH GLOSS BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD)

THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY

TAILGATE STANDARD

STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER INCLUDING LUMBAR

TIRE SPARE 265/70R17SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

DOOR LOCKS POWER

FOG LAMPS FRONT LED

SAND DUNE METALLIC

AIR FILTER HEAVY-DUTY

Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Front collision mitigation

Front Collision Warning

CornerStep rear bumper

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section

Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion

TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH ELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION RANGE SELECTOR (ETRS) electronically controlled with overdrive tow-haul mode and steering column paddle shifters. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking

SEATS FRONT BUCKET with centre console (Includes (EPH) Electronic Transmission Range Selector (console mounted).

NOT EQUIPPED WITH STEERING COLUMN LOCK SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS (Certain vehicles built on or after 4-4-2022 will be forced to include (R7N) Not Equipped with Steering Column Lock which removes Steering Column Lock.)

ENGINE DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (277 hp [206.6 kW] @ 3750 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 N-m] @ 1500 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator (K05) engine block heater and (N10) dual exhaust.)

LT TRAIL BOSS PREMIUM PACKAGE includes (PCM) Convenience Package II (PQB) Safety Package (CXH) Leather Package (WPQ) Protection Package and (QT6) Power up/down tailgate

NOT EQUIPPED WITH REAR PARK ASSIST SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS (Certain vehicles equipped with (PQB) Safety Package may be forced to include (00Y) Not Equipped with Rear Park Assist which removes Rear Park Assist. See the window label for the features on...

TIRES LT275/65R18C BLACKWALL GOODYEAR WRANGLER DURATRAC MT

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Exhaust single outlet

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top

Durabed pickup bed

Air vents rear heating/cooling

Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system

Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Taillamps LED with signature animation and incandescent reverse lights

Headlamps LED reflector with LED signature Daytime Running Lamps and Amber tracer animation

Black Bowtie (front grille)

Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual

Mirror inside rearview manual tilt

Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted

Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted

LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob

Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release

Window power front drivers express up/down

Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Window power front passenger express down

Windows power rear express down

USB Ports rear dual charge-only

Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench with covered armrest storage and under-seat storage (lockable)

Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel (LED)

Wheel 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare

Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium system with Google built-in 13.4 diagonal HD colour touchscreen includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple ...

Driver Information Centre enhanced 12.3 diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display

USB Ports 2 Charge/Data ports located on the instrument panel

Transfer case two-speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)

Power outlet bed mounted 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)

Power outlet instrument panel 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)

SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the Platinum Plan for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the Platinum Plan ...

Bumper front (High gloss black.)

Bumper rear (High gloss black.)

Door handles body-colour (High gloss Black.)

Mirror caps painted (High gloss Black. Not available with (DPO) trailering mirrors.)

Recovery hooks performance Red

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable (When (PQB) Safety Package is ordered includes (U12) Perimeter Lighting.)

Cooling auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Included and only available with V8 engines.)

Cooling external engine oil cooler (Included and only available with V8 engines.)

Suspension Package Z71 Off-Road equipment with 2 lift. Includes (Z7X) Off-Road suspension with 2 lift and monotube shocks (JHD) Hill Descent Control (NZZ) skid plates (K47) heavy-duty air filter and Z71 hard badge

Alternator 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)

Seating heated driver and front outboard passenger (Vehicles built prior to 3-14-2022 and after 4-24-2022 will include heated driver and front outboard passenger seats. Certain vehicles built on or after 3-14-2022 through 4-24-2022 will be forced to i...

Steering wheel heated (Certain vehicles built prior to 3-28-2022 may be forced to include (00G) Not Equipped with Heated Steering Wheel which removes the heated steering wheel. See dealer for details or the window label for the features on a specific...

GVWR 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)