$32,999+ tax & licensing
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
403-347-3301
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
ACTIV Leather|Heated Seats|Heated Steering
Location
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6
403-347-3301
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
65,184KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10438674
- Stock #: 6192A
- VIN: KL79MSSL3NB059423
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Glow
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,184 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Bucket Seats
4-way manual front passenger seat adjuster
Seating
2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Seat Adjuster
8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster
Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats
Additional Features
Preferred Equipment Group 1SA
Leatherette seat trim
SiriusXM
3.17 Axle Ratio
Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System
Engine: Ecotec 1.3L Turbo DOHC SIDI w/VVT
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
GVWR: 2000 kg
Flat-Folding Front Passenger Seatback
7' Diagonal Colour Touchscreen Display
6-Speaker Audio System Feature w/Amplifier
Tires: 225/60R17 Sport Terrain BW
Wheels: 17' High Gloss Black Machined Aluminum
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6