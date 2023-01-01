Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

65,184 KM

Details Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

403-347-3301

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

ACTIV Leather|Heated Seats|Heated Steering

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

ACTIV Leather|Heated Seats|Heated Steering

Location

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6

403-347-3301

  1. 10438674
  2. 10438674
  3. 10438674
  4. 10438674
  5. 10438674
  6. 10438674
  7. 10438674
  8. 10438674
  9. 10438674
  10. 10438674
  11. 10438674
  12. 10438674
  13. 10438674
Contact Seller

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
65,184KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10438674
  • Stock #: 6192A
  • VIN: KL79MSSL3NB059423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Glow
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,184 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Front Bucket Seats
4-way manual front passenger seat adjuster

Seating

2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Seat Adjuster
8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster
Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats

Additional Features

Preferred Equipment Group 1SA
Leatherette seat trim
SiriusXM
3.17 Axle Ratio
Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System
Engine: Ecotec 1.3L Turbo DOHC SIDI w/VVT
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
GVWR: 2000 kg
Flat-Folding Front Passenger Seatback
7' Diagonal Colour Touchscreen Display
6-Speaker Audio System Feature w/Amplifier
Tires: 225/60R17 Sport Terrain BW
Wheels: 17' High Gloss Black Machined Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

2019 Jeep Compass Tr...
 54,530 KM
$32,922 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Mustang GT...
 122,116 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic
2006 Ford Expedition...
 194,715 KM
$8,096 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6

Call Dealer

403-347-XXXX

(click to show)

403-347-3301

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory