With over 60 years in business here in Red Deer, we stand behind our premium pre-owned vehicles; they have been inspected by our experienced and certified technicians. Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step! To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call or send a text to 403.346.6621. Or email us: caldrich@goauto.ca Discover the Go Auto Advantage!! No Doc/Admin Fees Flat Commission Sales Consultants Go Card Discounts Local 24/7 Customer Service We Are MGM Ford Lincoln - Located at 3010 - Gaetz Avenue Red Deer, Alberta. For More Information, Inquire Online or Come and See for Yourself Today!! * AMVIC Licensed Dealer *

2022 Ford F-150

15,089 KM

Details Description Features

$67,888

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
$67,888 + tax & licensing

2022 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford F-150

Location

MGM Ford Lincoln

3010 - 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M5

855-996-3026

Sale

$67,888

+ taxes & licensing

15,089KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E83NKF12666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,089 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Black vinyl floor covering
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Skid Plates
3.73 Axle Ratio
3.55 Axle Ratio
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost
Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L PowerBoost Full-Hybrid V6

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Two-tone paint
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Halogen Headlamps
Front license plate bracket
Tailgate Step
Rear wheel well liners
BLACK PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS
XLT Sport Appearance Package
WHEELS: 20" CHROME-LIKE PVD
WHEELS: 18" CHROME-LIKE PVD
Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum
TIRES: 275/60R20 BSW A/T

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

XTR PACKAGE
Telematics
GVWR: 2
Monotone Paint Application
GVWR: 3
BLACK
Green
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Max Trailer Tow Package
900 lb) Payload Package
Bed Divider
Engine: 5.0L V8
YELLOW
Equipment Group 301A Mid
98L Fuel Tank
Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat
SNOW PLOW PREP PACKAGE
Oxford White
360 degree camera
CLASS IV TRAILER HITCH RECEIVER
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
RACE RED
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOTLIGHTS
CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT SEATS
2.7L V6 ECOBOOST PAYLOAD PACKAGE
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
10-Speed A/T
PLASTIC DROP-IN BEDLINER
STONE GREY METALLIC
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER
MANUAL FOLDING POWER GLASS SIDEVIEW HEATED MIRRORS
STOWABLE LOADING RAMPS
334 kg (7
Requires Subscription
Power-Adjustable Pedals
Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum
RADIO: B&O SOUND SYSTEM BY BANG & OLUFSEN
ENGINE: 3.3L V6 PFDI
ATLAS BLUE METALLIC
RAPID RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
BoxLink Cargo Management System
WHEELS: 20" 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY PAINTED ALUMINUM
XLT BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE
ICONIC SILVER METALLIC
MANUAL TELESCOPING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
Orange
Tow technology package
INTERIOR WORK SURFACE
PRO POWER ONBOARD - 2KW
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER (47W)
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
PARTITIONED LOCKABLE FOLD-FLAT STORAGE
ANTIMATTER BLUE METALLIC
Tires: 275/60R20 BSW AT
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A HIGH
SECURICODE DRIVERS SIDE KEYLESS-ENTRY KEYPAD
SPACE WHITE METALLIC
Connected Built-In Navigation
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0
Transmission: HEV Electronic 10-Speed
6" EXTENDED DARK GREY ACCENT RUNNING BOARD
PRO POWER ONBOARD - 7.2KW
Tires: LT265/70R17C BSW A/T
EQUIPMENT GROUP 300A STANDARD
ONBOARD 400W OUTLET
Front collision mitigation
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
Driver Monitoring
VERMILLION RED
ONBOARD SCALE W/SMART HITCH
REMOVABLE BED MAT
TIRES: 275/65R18 BSW A/T
TIRES: LT265/70R18C BSW A/T
BRIGHT POLISHED STEP BARS
TIRES: 275/65R18 BSW A/T (T84)
SCHOOL BUS YELLOW
Tires: 265/70R17 BSW A/T
POWER-SLIDING REAR WINDOW W/PRIVACY GLASS
WHEELS: 20" 6-SPOKE MACHINED-ALUMINUM
LED BOX LIGHTING W/ZONE LIGHTING
130 kg (6
6" BRIGHT POLISHED EXTENDED RUNNING BOARD
350 lb) Payload Package
CONNECTED NAVIGATION & SIRIUSXM W/360L REMOVAL
FRONT & REAR MOULDED SPLASH GUARDS W/O WHEELLIP
WHEELS: 20" GLOSS BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM
BLACK W/MEDIUM DARK SLATE
198 KG (7
050 LB) PAYLOAD PACKAGE
994 KG (6
600 LB) PAYLOAD PACKAGE
WHEEL LOCK KIT W/EXPOSED LUG NUTS
BED TRAY
FOLDABLE PICKUP BOX BED EXTENDER
INDIVIDUAL TRAILER TPMS/CUSTOMER-PLACED CAMERA
WHEELS: 18" 6-SPOKE W/MAGNETIC-PAINTED POCKETS
LEATHER-TRIMMED 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT SEAT
BLACK W/BAJA TAN

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MGM Ford Lincoln

MGM Ford Lincoln

3010 - 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M5

855-996-3026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$67,888

+ taxes & licensing

MGM Ford Lincoln

855-996-3026

2022 Ford F-150