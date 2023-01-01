2023 Chevrolet Equinox

Turbocharged
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
STERLING GREY METALLIC
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system (Go to my.chevrolet.com/learn to find out which phones are compatible with the vehicle.)
LS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
MEDIUM ASH GREY PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER WITH 2-WAY POWER LUMBAR
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 SYSTEM 7" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM STEREO. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Apple CarPlay and Andr...
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation
AIR CONDITIONING SINGLE-ZONE MANUAL
HEADLAMPS LED
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry with lock/unlock feature
SPORT EDITION includes (WN5) Midnight Edition content
HEADLAMP CONTROL INTELLIBEAM AUTO HIGH BEAM
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
USB CHARGING-ONLY PORTS 2 LOCATED IN THE REAR OF THE FLOOR CONSOLE
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Map pocket front passenger seatback
Suspension rear 4-link
Window power with driver Express-Up and Down
Window power with front passenger Express-Down
Windows power rear with Express-Down
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
LS CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (AG1) 8-way power driver seat adjuster (AL9) 2-way power driver lumbar control and (AKO) deep-tinted rear glass.
Liftgate rear manual
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Door locks power with lock-out protection
Keyless Start push-button
Headlamp control automatic on and off with automatic delay
Steering column tilt and telescoping
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Power outlet cargo area auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Fuel gasoline E15
Exhaust single outlet
Engine control stop/start system disable switch
Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance
Brake electronic parking
Trim Black lower window
Tire compact spare T135/70R16 blackwall
Assist handle driver
Assist handle front passenger
Assist handles rear outboard
Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front
Seat rear split-folding with centre armrest
Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual
Active aero shutters upper and lower
Shift lever chrome-trimmed
Speedometer miles/kilometres
Lamp marker reflex front side
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding
Steering wheel 3-spoke deluxe
Visors driver and front passenger vanity mirrors covered
Antenna roof-mounted (Black.)
Display driver instrument information enhanced monochromatic
Steering wheel controls audio phone interface and driver information centre controls
MIRROR CAPS BLACK
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
SIDE BLIND ZONE AND REAR CROSS TRAFFIC includes (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Glass solar absorbing light
Brakes front and rear with e-boost
DRIVER CONFIDENCE II PACKAGE (Includes (UD7) Rear Park Assist.)
SiriusXM enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'l...
Wheel spare 16 (40.6 cm) steel
Wheels 17 (43.2 cm) aluminum
Floor mats carpeted front (Deleted when any LPO floor mat or LPO floor liner is ordered.)
Floor mats carpeted rear (Deleted when any LPO floor mat or LPO floor liner is ordered.)
USB ports 2 with auxiliary input jack located in front centre stack storage area
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 16 front and rear
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control
Tires P225/65R17 all-season blackwall (FWD only.)
Axle 3.50 final drive ratio (FWD only.)
GVWR 4464 lbs. (2025 kg) (FWD only.)