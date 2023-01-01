$34,801+ tax & licensing
$34,801
+ taxes & licensing
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
403-347-3301
2023 Chevrolet Malibu
4DR SDN 1LT | WINTER TIRE SET | REMOTE START | HEA
3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6
3,851KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10003565
- Stock #: 36478
- VIN: 1G1ZD5STXPF150861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Ash
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 3,851 KM
Vehicle Description
Malibu 1LT Sedan
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Interior
Front Bucket Seats
Premium Cloth Seat Trim
Seating
8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster
Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats
Additional Features
Wheels: 17' Aluminum
Preferred Equipment Group 1LT
6-Speaker Audio System Feature
SiriusXM
Engine: 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-Cylinder DI w/VVT
Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System
Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster
6-Way Manual Front Passenger Seat Adjuster
Tires: P225/55R17 All-Season Blackwall
Tires: 245/45R18 All-Season Blackwall
Wheels: 18' Bright Machined Aluminum
3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6