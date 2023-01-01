Menu
2023 Chevrolet Malibu

3,851 KM

Details Description Features

$34,801

+ tax & licensing
4DR SDN 1LT | WINTER TIRE SET | REMOTE START | HEA

Location

3,851KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10003565
  • Stock #: 36478
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5STXPF150861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Ash
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 3,851 KM

Vehicle Description

Malibu 1LT Sedan

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Transmission: Continuously Variable

Interior

Front Bucket Seats
Premium Cloth Seat Trim

Seating

8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster
Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats

Additional Features

Wheels: 17' Aluminum
Preferred Equipment Group 1LT
6-Speaker Audio System Feature
SiriusXM
Engine: 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-Cylinder DI w/VVT
Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System
Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster
6-Way Manual Front Passenger Seat Adjuster
Tires: P225/55R17 All-Season Blackwall
Tires: 245/45R18 All-Season Blackwall
Wheels: 18' Bright Machined Aluminum

