2023 Chevrolet Suburban

Wheel Locks
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system
Driver Restriction Features
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
TIRES 275/50R22SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ON/OFF
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
TIRE SPARE P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
HEADLAMPS LED
KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON
WIPERS FRONT INTERMITTENT RAINSENSE
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
ENGINE DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (277 hp [206.6 kW] @ 3750 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 N-m] @ 1500 rpm)
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Luggage rack side rails roof-mounted Black
Steering power
Suspension front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension rear multi-link with coil springs
Suspension Package Premium Smooth Ride
Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener programmable
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
Lighting interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature cargo lights door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Tire carrier lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Windows power with rear Express-Down
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Air conditioning rear
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding body-colour
Steering column manual tilt and telescopic
Window power with front passenger Express-Up/Down
Lamps stop and tail LED
Seats third row 60/40 split-folding bench manual
Assist handles front passenger A-pillar and second row outboard B-pillar
Exhaust single system single-outlet
Differential mechanical limited-slip
Fascia front
Glass windshield shade band
Glass acoustic laminated
Seats second row 60/40 split-folding bench manual
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors sliding
Steering wheel wrapped
Cooling auxiliary transmission oil cooler heavy-duty air-to-oil
Glass deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
GVWR 7700 lbs. (3493 kg)
Steering column lock electrical
Engine control stop/start system disable button non-latching
Liftgate rear power programmable hands-free with emblem projection
Wheel full-size spare 17 (43.2 cm)
Assist handles overhead driver and front passenger located in headliner
Audio system feature Bose 9-speaker stereo
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium system with Google built-In 10.2 diagonal HD colour touchscreen includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple C...
Console floor with storage area and removable storage tray
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection and delayed locking
Driver Information Centre enhanced 12 diagonal multi-colour digital display includes analogue speedometer and tachometer gauges
Floor mats colour-keyed carpeted first and second row removable (Deleted when LPO floor mats or LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Infotainment display 10.2 diagonal multi-colour touchscreen
Memory settings recalls 2 driver presets for power driver seat
Not Equipped with Wireless Charging see dealer for details (Beginning October 31 2022 through November 20 2022 certain vehicles will be forced to include (00C) Not Equipped with Wireless Charging which removes Wireless Charging. See the window lab...
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt located in the centre stack of instrument panel
Power outlets 2 120-volt located on the rear of the centre console and rear cargo area
Seat adjusters 10-way power includes 8-way power driver and front passenger seats with 2-way power lumbar
Sill plates bright front and rear door
SiriusXM Radio with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the Platinum Plan for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the Platinum...
Steering wheel controls mounted audio Driver Information Centre cruise control Forward Collision Alert following gap button and heated steering wheel (when equipped)
USB charging-only ports 4 (2) located on rear of centre console and (2) in 3rd row
USB data ports 2 one type-A and one type-C located within centre console
Wireless charging (Beginning October 31 2022 through November 20 2022 certain vehicles will be forced to include (00C) Not Equipped with Wireless Charging which removes Wireless Charging. See dealer for details or the window label for the features ...
Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way connector and 2 trailering receiver
Seat trim perforated leather-appointed
Cooling external engine oil cooler heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator (Deleted when (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine is ordered.)
Active aero shutters upper (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Assist steps Black with chrome accent strip (Includes Gloss Black accent strip.)
Wheels 22 x 9 (55.9 cm x 22.9 cm) bright machined High-Gloss Black painted (Includes (SFE) wheel locks LPO.)
Alternator 220 amps (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Battery 730 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Fuel gasoline E15 (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Transfer case active single-speed electronic Autotrac does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed (4WD models only. Deleted when (NHT) Max Trailering Package is ordered.)
USB data ports 2 one type-A and one type-C includes SD Card Reader located within front centre console (When (DCH) power-sliding centre console is ordered relocated within instrument panel.)
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed (Replaced with (KSG) Adaptive Cruise Control when (WPL) Luxury Package is ordered.)