2023 Chevrolet Suburban

Wheel Locks

Telematics

Automatic Highbeams

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system

Driver Restriction Features

Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry

REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO

TIRES 275/50R22SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

SEATS FRONT BUCKET

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

Requires Subscription

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING

MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING

INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ON/OFF

DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR

TIRE SPARE P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

HEADLAMPS LED

KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON

WIPERS FRONT INTERMITTENT RAINSENSE

MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR

WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN

Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto

ENGINE DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (277 hp [206.6 kW] @ 3750 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 N-m] @ 1500 rpm)

Front collision mitigation

Front Collision Warning

Luggage rack side rails roof-mounted Black

Steering power

Suspension front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar

Suspension rear multi-link with coil springs

Suspension Package Premium Smooth Ride

Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener programmable

Wiper rear intermittent with washer

Lighting interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature cargo lights door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions

Tire carrier lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear

Windows power with rear Express-Down

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants

Air conditioning rear

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding body-colour

Steering column manual tilt and telescopic

Window power with front passenger Express-Up/Down

Lamps stop and tail LED

Seats third row 60/40 split-folding bench manual

Assist handles front passenger A-pillar and second row outboard B-pillar

Exhaust single system single-outlet

Differential mechanical limited-slip

Fascia front

Glass windshield shade band

Glass acoustic laminated

Seats second row 60/40 split-folding bench manual

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors sliding

Steering wheel wrapped

Cooling auxiliary transmission oil cooler heavy-duty air-to-oil

Glass deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)

GVWR 7700 lbs. (3493 kg)

Steering column lock electrical

Engine control stop/start system disable button non-latching

Liftgate rear power programmable hands-free with emblem projection

Wheel full-size spare 17 (43.2 cm)

Assist handles overhead driver and front passenger located in headliner

Audio system feature Bose 9-speaker stereo

Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium system with Google built-In 10.2 diagonal HD colour touchscreen includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple C...

Console floor with storage area and removable storage tray

Door locks power programmable with lockout protection and delayed locking

Driver Information Centre enhanced 12 diagonal multi-colour digital display includes analogue speedometer and tachometer gauges

Floor mats colour-keyed carpeted first and second row removable (Deleted when LPO floor mats or LPO floor liners are ordered.)

Infotainment display 10.2 diagonal multi-colour touchscreen

Memory settings recalls 2 driver presets for power driver seat

Not Equipped with Wireless Charging see dealer for details (Beginning October 31 2022 through November 20 2022 certain vehicles will be forced to include (00C) Not Equipped with Wireless Charging which removes Wireless Charging. See the window lab...

Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt located in the centre stack of instrument panel

Power outlets 2 120-volt located on the rear of the centre console and rear cargo area

Seat adjusters 10-way power includes 8-way power driver and front passenger seats with 2-way power lumbar

Sill plates bright front and rear door

SiriusXM Radio with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the Platinum Plan for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the Platinum...

Steering wheel controls mounted audio Driver Information Centre cruise control Forward Collision Alert following gap button and heated steering wheel (when equipped)

USB charging-only ports 4 (2) located on rear of centre console and (2) in 3rd row

USB data ports 2 one type-A and one type-C located within centre console

Wireless charging (Beginning October 31 2022 through November 20 2022 certain vehicles will be forced to include (00C) Not Equipped with Wireless Charging which removes Wireless Charging. See dealer for details or the window label for the features ...

Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way connector and 2 trailering receiver

Seat trim perforated leather-appointed

Cooling external engine oil cooler heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator (Deleted when (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine is ordered.)

Active aero shutters upper (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)

Assist steps Black with chrome accent strip (Includes Gloss Black accent strip.)

Wheels 22 x 9 (55.9 cm x 22.9 cm) bright machined High-Gloss Black painted (Includes (SFE) wheel locks LPO.)

Alternator 220 amps (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)

Battery 730 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)

Fuel gasoline E15 (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)

Transfer case active single-speed electronic Autotrac does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed (4WD models only. Deleted when (NHT) Max Trailering Package is ordered.)

USB data ports 2 one type-A and one type-C includes SD Card Reader located within front centre console (When (DCH) power-sliding centre console is ordered relocated within instrument panel.)